David Bossie: Presidential debates will showcase Trump strengths and Biden weaknesses

The stakes couldn’t be higher at the first presidential candidate debate in Cleveland Tuesday, moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News. Due to limits on traditional campaigning because of the Chinese coronavirus, the presidential and vice-presidential debates this fall will be the most pivotal in American history.

With the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the already tumultuous election campaign now heads into uncharted territory as we approach Election Day on Nov. 3. President Trump has announced he will nominate a Ginsburg successor on Saturday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the Senate will hold a confirmation vote on the nominee before Election Day.

Obstructionist Democrats have rallied in opposition to the president’s constitutional duty to fill the seat on the high court that was held by Ginsburg. They are threatening unhinged and irresponsible measures in response, such as packing the Supreme Court with liberals next year or even impeaching President Trump to derail the confirmation process for a new justice.

The Supreme Court showdown will be the central issue in the lead-up to the election and will certainly play a prominent role when Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden take the stage in Tuesday’s debate.

It’s indisputable that it is President Trump’s obligation as chief executive to fill Supreme Court vacancies and it’s the Senate’s job to advise and consent on judicial nominations.

President Trump has pledged to nominate a highly qualified woman as Justice Ginsburg’s replacement, and because of his decisive leadership it appears that Senate Republicans have the votes to approve the president’s nominee.

Reacting to Ginsburg’s passing, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, articulated why a full high court is so important in the coming weeks and months. If the results of the presidential election are in dispute and there are issues that must be litigated, the Supreme Court must have a full complement of nine justices, Cruz has pointed out.

Unsuccessful 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has stated that Biden should not concede the presidential race to Trump on election night because mail-in ballots will slow the tabulation of election returns.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out,” Clinton said in an interview in August

Clinton’s declaration of war is perhaps the paramount reason why the Republican majority in the Senate must confirm the president’s Supreme Court nominee without delay.

President Trump is fearlessly guiding our nation through many enormous challenges, and the radical left’s hyper-partisan threats since Ginsburg’s passing won’t shake him, because he’s a leader with a titanium spine.

By contrast, Biden spends his days opposing every decision the president makes — even if it’s stopping travel from China to save American lives or defending our heroic police from left-wing lawlessness.

Ginsburg’s untimely death makes it imperative that Biden explain his previous statements on filling Supreme Court vacancies in an election year, even though those statements differ with his party’s present position. In 2016, Biden said that “the American people deserve a fully-staffed court of nine” — and he was exactly right.

For months, COVID-19 restrictions gave Biden a convenient excuse to hide in his basement and avoid the grueling hand-to-hand combat of the campaign trail. Biden’s allies in the anti-Trump media allowed him to continue this minimalist strategy — something that would never happen for a Republican candidate for president.

Liberal journalists let Biden stay well-rested, while they dished out the harshest treatment imaginable to President Trump. The American people recognize this inherent bias. Case in point is the left-wing media’s recent failure to demand from Biden his own list of potential Supreme Court choices.

With early voting already underway in this year’s election in several states, the voting public remains in the dark about Biden’s vision for America — or lack thereof. In fact, Biden has been coddled to the point that he’s shown little urgency explaining to the American people why they should elect him president. Biden wants voters to just send him to the White House without earning an election victory.

By contrast, folks already know what President Trump will do if he’s given four more years in office. This president is battle-tested and likes communicating with voters directly about his policies, accomplishments and vision.

This is an election about the future of America and everything is on the line. President Trump will win because he speaks in bold colors about today’s important issues and why his vision for America is much brighter than Joe Biden’s.

This president knows how to create a booming economy that lifts all Americans and will continue the greatest economic comeback ever when he is reelected. Biden would raise taxes and pile on job-killing regulations.

President Trump will take on the Communist Chinese and will always put America first by continuing to renegotiate unfair trade deals. Biden’s career is littered with support for bad trade deals that sent jobs overseas.

President Trump will complete the border wall because he knows that walls work and the statistics prove it. Biden will open the floodgates to illegal immigrants and give away billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded benefits to them.

President Trump supports the police and will always have their backs. He’ll make sure the women and men in blue are fully funded and he will fight to make sure our families are safe. Biden has shown a stunning indifference to lawlessness and is prioritizing the demands of the mob instead of the urgent needs of our police and neighborhoods.

In these head-to-head debates, the American people are finally going to meet Biden without a teleprompter and find out what he stands for. While Biden has spent over four decades in Washington and is a seasoned debater, he has his work cut out for him trying to pass an audition in front of a highly skeptical viewing audience.

Although Biden has spent most of his career in a debate club, the American people are about to find out if he can stand on his own two feet, without the anti-Trump media propping him up.

Biden needs to answer tough questions over the course of the three debates. He must explain his support for the job-killing Green New Deal, socialized medicine, massive tax increases, open borders, and free health care for illegal immigrants.

Biden must also explain his efforts to help enrich his family during his tenure as vice president, his refusal to open his Senate records at the University of Delaware, his relationship with Tara Reade and the fake impeachment whistleblower, his work with segregationist Democratic Sens. James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia, and his knowledge of Obama administration spying on the 2016 Trump campaign and the targeting of retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

In these debates, Biden may attempt to mislead the public and paint himself as a moderate, because he will say and do anything to get elected. The problem with this tactic is that the American people know that the Democratic Party doesn’t consist of moderates anymore; the party of John F. Kennedy is dead.

Joe Biden has demonstrated he’s a willing leftist who lacks the energy to stand up to the radical socialists who control his party, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Tuesday night is the time when the rubber meets the road. The American people will watch closely and learn that President Trump has done more for the American people in 48 months than Joe Biden has done in 48 years.

