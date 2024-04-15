I was pregnant at 17 and dreamed of becoming a doctor. Here's what I would tell that scared girl today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dear Younger Self,

I know you're feeling scared and alone right now, facing the unexpected journey of teen pregnancy. It's overwhelming, and it's OK to feel that way. Being a teenager is hard enough. But I want you to know that you are stronger and more resilient than you realize. Despite the challenges ahead, you have the power within you to create a beautiful life for yourself and your growing child.

Trust yourself. Trust that you have the strength and courage to face whatever comes your way. Trust that you are capable of making the best decisions for yourself and your baby, even when it feels like the world is against you.

It's comforting to know that the Lord will never burden us with more than we can bear. This truth serves as a guiding light, reminding us that even in our darkest hours, there is a purpose to our struggles and a strength within us to overcome them. Trusting in this promise instills resilience and hope, allowing us to face each obstacle with courage and faith. With this assurance, we find solace in surrendering to the will of a higher power, confident that every challenge we encounter is ultimately an opportunity for growth and grace.

You are not alone, even though it may feel that way right now. Amidst the noise of gossip and judging glares, there is profound wisdom in turning a deaf ear to the whispers of others and instead anchoring oneself in faith and family. Choosing to disregard the nonsense will allow you to preserve your integrity and inner peace, shielding your heart from the toxicity of others.





Your faith, family, and friends are here to support you every step of the way. Don't be afraid to lean on them for guidance, love, and encouragement. They believe in you, and their belief can help carry you through the toughest moments.

People may be telling you that you will never reach your aspirations if you continue on this path. I assure you, you will. You will spend the next two decades far surpassing not only their expectations, but your own as well.

As you move forward with your decision, I want to share a truth with you: things won't be easy. There will be obstacles to overcome, challenges to face, and moments of doubt and uncertainty. But I urge you not to be discouraged.

Embrace the journey with determination and resilience, for your hard work will pay off in ways you cannot yet imagine. Every setback will be an opportunity that will help you grow and motivate you, and every effort you put forth will bring you closer to your dreams. So, roll up your sleeves, dig deep, and trust in your ability to persevere. Your dedication and patience will pave the way for a future filled with accomplishment and contentment.

Remember, things will not be easy, but it will be worth it. Along the way, you will learn and evolve in ways you never imagined possible. You will find strengths and talents you never knew you had. And most importantly, you will experience a love unlike any other—the love between a mother and her child.

So hold onto hope, dear younger self. Believe in yourself and in the beauty of the life you are creating. Trust that with faith, family, and friends by your side, you can overcome anything and build a future filled with love, joy, and endless possibilities.

This may not have been the path you set out on, but trust the reroute. You are creating a beautiful life.

With love and faith,

Your Older Self

