I'm Jeff Bartos and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

President Joe Biden is giving Americans every reason to worry about their future. In just 16 months, this administration has overseen record inflation, supply shortages, out-of-control spending bills, an overrun southern border, and botched foreign policy decisions.

This president was handed the best economy in my lifetime - and by undoing all of the effective policies of Donald Trump’s administration, has left Americans crushed. After 16 months, it is clear that complete Democratic control of Washington isn’t just not working, it’s untenable.

In November, Republicans have the perfect environment to take back majorities in both chambers of Congress and serve as a check on this administration - and the road to Senate majority runs straight through Pennsylvania.

Make no mistake, John Fetterman will be an ally of Bernie Sanders in the Senate and will support a far-left, radical agenda. This seat is too important to nominate an out-of-state candidate who has spent no time in Pennsylvania. To win this seat, we need a tested candidate with a proven record - who knows our Commonwealth - to defeat John Fetterman. And that is why I am asking for Pennsylvanians' support in this primary.

I spent the pandemic raising money for Pennsylvania’s small businesses - Mom and Pop, Main Street businesses that were given a death sentence by the federal and state governments. Through the incredible civic spirit and generosity of over 1,000 Pennsylvanians and dozens and dozens of volunteers across all 67 counties, we were able to raise $3.5 million dollars and help over 1,000 women and men keep the lights on in their small businesses, keep their dreams of owning their own business alive, and save thousands of jobs for working families.

My record of saving Pennsylvania small businesses - when their own government failed them - beats John Fetterman every time. Pennsylvanians want to know that you're there fighting for them and that you have a track record of getting things done for them. When the chips were down, when Governor Wolf and John Fetterman shut us down and Main Streets were getting crushed, I rolled up my sleeves, rallied a group, and we got together and helped a lot of people.

While I was helping Pennsylvanians keep their dream of owning their own business alive, Fetterman was issuing lockdown edicts and tyrannical pandemic rules that harmed those very businesses.

Fetterman is going to have to answer for lockdowns, closed schools, closed businesses, closed churches, closed synagogues, and families kept apart. On the other side, I spent the last two years helping Pennsylvanians, and Pennsylvanians will not forget what the pandemic shutdowns did to them.

Other candidates air slick ads on the airwaves throughout Pennsylvania, but my clear, longtime commitment to the Commonwealth speaks for itself. Pennsylvanians know that I am the candidate who truly respects and has lived their values because I have spent my entire life in this Commonwealth. And I will take those values to Washington.

I'm a kid from Reading and a lifelong Pennsylvanian. I love this Commonwealth with every fiber of my being. Pennsylvanians are seeing out-of-state candidates fighting each other - but Pennsylvanians know that I will always fight for them and their families as I always have, which is why I am humbly asking for the vote of my fellow Pennsylvanians at this most critical time in our Commonwealth’s history.