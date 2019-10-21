Rep. Fred Keller: Pelosi's impeachment inquiry is nonsense – Let's pass legislation and stop the madness

The past several weeks in Washington have shown us the worst of the swamp.

I took the oath of office in June, after winning a special election in Pennsylvania. During my five months in office, I have seen Washington Democrats do nothing but focus on baseless partisan investigations that have wasted valuable time and millions of taxpayer dollars.

It started with the “Russia Collusion” hoax, which failed, and has turned into an “impeachment inquiry” being conducted behind closed doors with a predetermined outcome meant to deny the will of the American people 13 months before an election.

Speaker Pelosi announced the start of the so-called “impeachment inquiry” without a vote on the House floor.

This sham process has progressed behind closed doors while denying President Trump his due process rights, limiting the ability of the minority party to act as a check on the majority, and rejecting even the most basic standards of transparency as Washington Democrats try to undo the results of the 2016 election.

Members of Congress have been kicked out of non-classified hearings. Transcripts have not been released. As a member of the House Oversight Committee, one of the committees spearheading the impeachment inquiry, I have been denied the opportunity to review testimony given by former Ambassador Kurt Volker.

The American public deserves to review the facts and weigh the evidence. Instead, their elected representatives are being denied access to vital information while Democrats selectively leak testimony intended to drive their impeachment narrative.

When the government abandons due process for political expediency, the very foundation of our republic becomes unstable.

The people in my district, both Republicans and Democrats, have repeatedly told me they are sick and tired of the way this non-transparent inquiry is going and the fact that Congress fails to do anything other than focus on tearing down the duly-elected president.

Aside from the alarming impact the current “impeachment inquiry” presents to our form of government is the immediate and practical effect of what it has done to governing.

While Speaker Pelosi said that the 116th Congress would be one that unifies, rather than divides our nation, her leadership—or lack thereof—has put real legislating at a standstill.

The House continues to have before it legislation that could turn into real game-changers for the American worker, American family, and American economy. But Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment morass has overshadowed lawmaking, divided her own caucus, and alienated Republicans. This is not a fruitful environment for working together to achieve great things for the American people.

Like many Americans, I am appalled that Congress is consumed with impeachment instead of legislating.

Congress has the opportunity to pass real, meaningful legislation this fall. The USMCA would boost our economy and help our farmers and manufacturing sectors. A bipartisan infrastructure bill could literally pave the way to better roads and bridges to ensure safe travel of persons and goods. And immigration reform could finally end the security and humanitarian crisis on our border.

Unfortunately for them, Democrats want impeachment over improvement and have traded unity for uselessness.

It’s time to stop the nonsense, it’s time to stop the madness, it’s time to stop this opaque inquiry and sham process for the benefit of the American people.