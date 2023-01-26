4 outrages we aren't allowed to talk about

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a white child, I not only grew up in abject poverty and found myself homeless often, but also living in majority black projects from time to time as my family was evicted from 34 homes by the time I was 17 years of age.

With some of those moves, I was either the only white child in my class or one of the few. During those years, single black moms working two or three jobs to support their children while sacrificing their own happiness not only became my heroes, but enduring role models.

Black lives do matter; should matter; and need to be protected. And yet, many on the left will not allow us to discuss a generational outrage which has claimed tens of thousands over the last several decades.

That being inner-city crime.

Why? Political correctness, partisan politics, the mainstream media trying to deny Republicans talking points, and certain mayors, governors, and even presidents continually sweeping this calamity under the rug to distract from their failures while improving their reelection chances are the four main reasons.

To put this crisis into jaw-dropping perspective, just in the city of Chicago over the course of the last six decades, there have been more than 40,000 murders. 40,000.

The vast majority of the victims being black men, women, and children. A grief-inducing reality which has also played out in inner cities across our nation during that same timeframe. Collectively, more men, women, and children killed than the total of United States casualties during World War II.

Next, we come to the most recent topic the left has proclaimed as taboo to address for the last two-plus years.

That being the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While all roads do seem to lead to China – and more specifically, one of their bio-weapons labs in Wuhan with a possible assist to U.S. "Gain of Function" scientists – many liberals in the media, academia, and elsewhere continually shut down any speculation or evidence that connects back to China. Why?

Is it as simple as the People’s Republic of China has become the paymaster to so many from the left be they in the media, academia, entertainment, or sports? Do we need to see actor John Cena grovel out an apology in Mandarin again to fully understand the power Chinese money has over so many?

When the virus leapt from China at the speed of a jet airliner to the U.S., it especially targeted those with preexisting medical conditions as well as the obese.

Whoops.

We aren’t allowed to discuss the dangers of obesity either.

If one raises the subject many on the left will attack that person for "fat shaming." A doctor in the Biden administration just told the country that obesity is genetic and cannot really be treated with diet and exercise. Wow.

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, America’s pre-pandemic obesity rate stood at a shocking 42.4 percent, up from 30.5 percent just 20 years ago. A study from Columbia University in 2013 found that obesity was the cause of more than 20 percent of deaths among women and 15 percent among men — a percentage that equates to approximately 400,000 deaths per year.

To his great credit, Bill Maher – the host of "Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO – has been trying to hold the medical community, the left, and our political leaders accountable on this subject for years.

Back in September of 2019 – true to his politically incorrect roots – Maher said in part regarding the epidemic of Obesity in the U.S.:

In August, 53 Americans died from mass shootings. Terrible right? Do you know how many died from obesity? Forty thousand. Fat shaming doesn’t need to end it needs to make a comeback. Some amount of shame is good. We shamed people out of smoking and into wearing seat belts. We shamed them out of littering and most of them out of racism. Shame is the first step in reform.

With regard to Americans who lost their lives to COVID, the talk show host said: "America fighting COVID is like a boxer who went into the ring out of shape and is taking a beating for it. I think so many lives could have been saved at the very beginning of this crisis if the medical establishment had made a concerted effort to tell Americans … you need to do something, too. … A national campaign to get in shape would have dramatically improved our chances against this disease."

Maher is correct but many on the left want to silence him.

Last, we have illegal immigration.

Even though these migrants are not entering the United States legally, the left tells us we can’t use the word "illegal" nor talk about the subject in a "negative" context. Such as – speaking of the virus – these millions of "undocumented immigrants" are not screened for COVID before they are relocated all over the country.

Leaving aside that many in politics, the media, and corporate America are turning a blind eye to this crisis as either a way to pad their voter base or labor force, the fact of the matter is that over the last number of years, thousands -- including women and children -- have died in this inhumane smuggling process.

Simply from a humanitarian point of view, are those lost lives worth discussing? Not so much.

Collectively with regard to these four issues, hundreds of thousands to millions are literally dying and yet, many on the left insist we can’t talk about these tragedies, the reasons for them, or possible solutions.

Excuse me, but shouldn’t we – as loudly as possible – be trying to save these lives?