Nicole Saphier, MD: Oklahoma opioid verdict – A physician's take on judge's $572 million decision

Monday afternoon Cleveland County, Oklahoma District Judge Thad Balkman ordered Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to pay $572 million claiming that the pharmaceutical company used misleading marketing tactics that partly fueled the opioid crisis that has killed over 6,000 Oklahomans.

The Oklahoma trial marks the first in the realm of a pharmaceutical company’s maleficence and their contributing role in our national opioid epidemic.

Other companies such as Purdue and Treva Pharmaceuticals were originally named in the Oklahoma lawsuit however they settled out of court and thus avoided the bench trial for $270 and $85 million respectively.

OKLAHOMA JUDGE RULES AGAINST JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ORDERS $572M PAYMENT

Although the judgment might have been higher for Johnson & Johnson had they settled out of court or opted for a jury trial rather than a bench trial, $572 million is still a hefty fine for their less than 1 percent share of the opioid market.

“The defendants "engaged in false and misleading marketing of both their drugs and opioids generally, and the law makes clear that such conduct is more than enough to serve as the act or omission necessary to establish the first element of Oklahoma's public nuisance law.” Balkman wrote in his ruling Monday.

Johnson & Johnson has already declared that it will appeal Judge Balkman’s decision. The company claims that the state failed to present evidence that the company’s products or actions caused a public nuisance.

“This judgment is a misapplication of public nuisance law that has already been rejected by judges in other states,” said Michael Ullmann, Executive Vice President and general counsel for Johnson & Johnson.

The ruling, in this case, is unique because the District Attorney SUED on behalf of the community at large as an abatement plan to reverse the effects of downplaying the significance of opioids.

The verdict in this case will likely set precedent for thousands of pending lawsuits in various districts throughout the country. At the same time I question if the judgment against Johnson & Johnson for A “public nuisance” is an outlandish stretch of a criminal charge. Historically “public nuisance” crimes have been used to settle property disputes and various other civil complaints. But I will let the legal authorities sort through the minutia of whether this constitutes the crime in the appeals process because as a medical doctor, I have my own concerns regarding the emerging lawsuits.

If we look back to the way this crisis began, it started with a combination of deceptive pharmaceutical marketing schemes AND limited government oversight. This was all happening while the government was pushing for patient satisfaction as a metric in medical care. Is it at all a surprise that the distribution of opioids spiraled out of control? Suddenly, our campaign for better pain control morphed into a war on drugs.

Fast forward to today. I am wary about what’s happening on the legal front. I wonder whether these lawsuits represent a government money-grab utilizing pharmaceutical companies as a scapegoat for the crisis we are in and if those suffering from the devastation of addiction will even have any remuneration when this is all over. Will they have the resources they need to afford the hefty price tag that comes with a lifetime of addiction treatment?

The medical profession has come together as the epidemic has grown to swiftly insist on opioid prescription limits, narrow usage recommendations, education programs and centralized opioid registries all to restrict the roles physicians once played in misappropriation of opioids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that opioid overdose deaths appear to have declined last year for the first time in nearly three decades with nearly 68,000 reported deaths in 2018 as compared to more than 70,000 in 2017.

This modest improvement was driven by a reduction of deaths from prescription painkillers and likely a result of the tactics used to rein in misuse of legal forms of opioids. But deaths that involve fentanyl, a much more powerful opioid found in street drugs and shipped into the country from China or smuggled from Mexico, are still rising.

So, what do these lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies do for the more than 11 million Americans already addicted to opioids?

Combatting the opioid issue is complex and will require tight border security to stop in the supply of illegal opioids and large swaths of money to treat those already addicted.

Although Oklahoma, pending appeal, is set to collect nearly a billion dollars from the three drug companies, that is roughly what it would cost the state to provide care for their opioid crisis for just over one year, assuming 100 percent of the money does in fact go to addiction treatment.

As a physician, I want to know, what becomes of those people after the proverbial well runs dry and they are still in need of care?

An addict is an addict for life, and although may no longer have a physical dependence on opioids after one year of treatment, these patients will require lifelong monitoring and therapy to ensure success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The formation of lawsuits holding manufacturers accountable for irresponsible use of a product is a sticky battle and has fallen BY the wayside regarding gun manufacturers and their role in gun-related violence. However, like the tobacco fight, the opioids were being distributed inappropriately secondary to misleading marketing tactics based on faulty research, yet under the large umbrella of legality.

The Oklahoma trial marks the first of what could be thousands of lawsuits against opioid drug companies and their distributors -- including doctors and pharmacists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s judgment is a glimpse of more to come as OUR nation continues to face an opioid crisis that has not only claimed more than 400,000 America lives but has ALSO cost the U.S. over a trillion dollars since 2001 and may exceed another $500 billion over the next few years.

Perhaps it would behoove us all to refocus from the minutia of the individual lawsuits and instead form a plan, collectively with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that as a nation, we are combating the opioid epidemic not in a piecemeal fashion but together.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DR. NICOLE SAPHIER