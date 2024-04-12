Expand / Collapse search
O.J. Simpson's death, Trump's day in court, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Those who knew OJ Simpson best saw a dark side Video

Sean Hannity: Those who knew OJ Simpson best saw a dark side

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to O.J. Simpson's death at 76 years old as his murder trial still divides Americans on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to O.J. Simpson's death at 76 years old as his murder trial still divides Americans. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – We are in a war. Biden doesn't know it. Trump does. Continue reading…

BRAVE NEW WORLD – OJ Simpson, the white Bronco and America. The car chase that changed everything. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Longtime NPR editor gets frustrated with institutional bias at public radio mainstay. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Bragg’s absurd case against Trump finally gets its undeserved day in court. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how former President Trump is challenging President Biden to debate him. Continue watching…

Biden can’t put a sentence together: Raymond Arroyo Video

POMPEO & BARR – Congress cannot let FISA Section 702 expire. Continue reading…

SEN. RICK SCOTT – I just came back from Israel and saw these two important things. Continue reading…

NOT BUYING IT – Biden screwed up life for young voters and it could cost him dearly. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

04.12.24

