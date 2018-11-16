Newt Gingrich: The left may be winning the war of words – but here’s how the GOP can win in 2020

One of the key lessons of last week’s midterm elections is that the left is waging – and winning – a linguistic war.

The left claims and occupies more and more linguistic ground with each new fight.

Defense of the Founding Fathers is called the defense of white racist slave owners. Defense of American identity is called an act of white male domination.

“Racism” is a word is so commonly used by left-wing news media and politicians to describe conservative positions that one poll shows that 61 percent of Democrats believe Republicans are racist/bigoted/sexist.

A study of CNN’s and MSNBC’s use of the word “racist” to describe conservative and Republican positions would be breathtaking.

Wanting to obey the law in counting votes is called an effort to suppress votes and disenfranchise poor people, minorities and immigrants.

The presumption of Democrats winning in the midterm elections was so great that Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said: “If (Democratic candidate for governor) Stacey Abrams doesn't win in Georgia, they stole it, it's clear.”

Every day, we are watching Democrats break and stretch the law for the sole purpose of winning, while they attack Republicans for wanting an honest count of legal voters.

Democrats and their liberal media allies know that if they repeat something often enough it begins to be accepted as truth.

However, the left’s interest in winning the language war is only the first step toward legitimizing real threats and mob behavior.

Once they win the language fight, those on the left can claim moral superiority. Once they have gained moral dominance, they can do anything to their opponents because they will be presumed right, and their opponents will be presumed wrong.

The most recent example of the left-wing fascist threats and their impact comes from Seattle, where an independent candidate has been intimidated into withdrawing from a City Council race by left-wing thugs.

As the former candidate, Christopher Rufo, wrote to his supporters:

“I had hoped that this would be a campaign of ideas, but I quickly discovered that there are some activists in this city who have no interest in ideas. Since the campaign launch, they have harassed and threatened my family nonstop. I was prepared to take the heat, but unfortunately, they have focused their hatred on my wife and children. They’ve made vile racist attacks against my wife, attempted to get her fired from her job, and threatened sexual violence.

“They even posted hateful messages to my 8-year-old son’s school message board. I know that as the race progresses, they will ratchet up their hate-machine and these attacks will intensify significantly. …

“I know in my heart that our cause is just and our ideas would make Seattle a better place. But my primary responsibility is to make sure my family is healthy, happy, and safe. That’s not possible in our current political climate, which has been overtaken by polarization and the ever-present threat of violence.

“I’ve learned that our problem here in Seattle is much deeper than the city council’s policies – we have created a culture of intolerance that is deeply destructive to the common good.”

We are entering a dark period where freedom of speech becomes intimidation by the left, where freedom of association becomes mobs threatening violence, where the very meanings of words are twisted to browbeat conservatives into silence.

The efforts to steal the governorships of Georgia and Florida and the U.S. Senate seat in Florida are only the tip of the iceberg of illegality and hostility that the left now practices routinely.

Conservatives must develop new strategies, approaches and skills to defeat the linguistic war of condemnation, hatred and intimidation being waged every day by the left.

This is a new era with new requirements. The skills and strategies of the past will simply fail.

Developing the conservative solution to the left’s linguistic war is a major step toward winning elections in 2020 – and preserving our society.