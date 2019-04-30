New York Post: Trump would pass Biden’s ‘measure of success’ with flying colors

“The dignity of work is my measure of success,” Joe Biden proclaimed Monday, to cheers from much of the media. Strangely, he set that mark at the first rally in his campaign to replace a president with an astonishing record of boosting workers.

Just last month, employers added nearly 200,000 jobs, and unemployment held at 3.8 percent, a new low not seen in half a century.

DEM AND GOP STRATEGISTS TALK BIDEN’S EARLY FRONTRUNNER STATUS FOR THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

That contributed to a monthly job-gain average of 180,000 over the whole first quarter — well above the 100,000 jobs a month needed to keep pace with population growth.

In President Trump’s first two years in office, the economy added more than 5 million jobs, including 467,000 in the manufacturing sector — which was losing jobs when Biden was last in office.

