New York Post: Mainstream media doubles down on Trump conspiracies

Mainstream media coverage of the Russia-collusion story has been dead wrong for two years, yet the effort to smear President Trump continues — even after Thursday’s release of the Mueller report.

You’d expect that contrite reporters would explicitly inform the public that the president had been “exonerated.”

GUTFELD ON THE MEDIA MELTDOWN OVER THE MUELLER REPORT

Wrong. Take The New York Times, for example. On Thursday, it ran Trump’s quote, “I am f–ked,” quoting the words Trump told former Attorney General Jeff Sessions when the president learned a special counsel had been appointed.

But it spelled out that expletive, rather than use dashes. And it followed a sentence claiming Trump was “seized by paranoia” about what the probe might unearth, making it sound as if Trump was contending that prosecutors were sure to find wrongdoing, when in fact the Mueller report concluded that Trump was talking about the political implications of such an investigation.

