New York Post: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 'psycho' class war

To what extent is income ­inequality a genuine concern for our society as a whole, and to what extent are people ­using income inequality as a mask for being angry at the rich for ­being rich and especially at the ­super-rich for being too rich?

Everybody’s favorite political phenom, income-inequality obsessive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, may have given the game away this week with a tweet that revealed how much of the emotion on the left ­regarding wealth is based in the idea that private-sector gains are ill-gotten and that the getters should not only be stripped of their lucre but punished for their insolence in daring to accumulate it.

She was responding to a weird article published on CNBC’s website about how some entrepreneurs have qualities also associated with psychopaths. It’s a piece so idiotic it should never have been published.

AOC took to Twitter to offer her thoughts: “Justifying psychopathy because low empathy, narcissism, dishonesty + lack of deep emotional attachments are traits that have made a tiny handful of people billionaires (yet land many more people in prison while not getting adequate mental-health care) is very 2019.”

