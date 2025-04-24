My daughter was murdered by an illegal immigrant. Sen. Van Hollen's El Salvador visit was a slap in the face

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As an angel mom from Maryland grieving the brutal murder of my daughter by an illegal immigrant, I can tell you this: we do not have the luxury of feeling safe under Democratic control. Not in our homes. Not in our communities. And certainly not here in Maryland under Democrat rule.

My daughter, Rachel Morin, was a vibrant, loving mother of five. She brought light into every room she entered. Even on her hardest days, she still managed to shine. On August 6th, 2023, her life was taken from her by Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who entered our country under the Biden administration. Just this month, he was rightfully convicted of first-degree murder, rape, and kidnapping.

Unfortunately, Rachel’s story is not an isolated tragedy. She is one of many victims across our state and country who suffered at the hands of individuals who should never have been here because of the failures of the Biden administration. And instead of standing with the victims, his party is still making it worse.

ANGEL MOM OF RACHEL MORIN CONDEMNS DEMS' TRIP TO SEE DEPORTED MIGRANT, MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS

This month, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen took it upon himself to use taxpayer dollars to charter a plane to El Salvador and advocate that a MS-13 gang member in prison be brought back to the U.S. Rather than working for Americans and the victims of migrant crime, Van Hollen spends his time actively making American lives worse and championing dangerous criminals from another country. This isn’t compassion. It’s recklessness.

It’s a slap in the face to my family and his other constituents. Not only to my daughter and others who’ve been affected by migrant crime, but to every Marylander whose lives are put in danger because of Van Hollen's new sanctimonious initiative advocating for illegal criminals.

Marylanders hear his message to us loud and clear: the protection of our families is not a priority for Democrats.

Thankfully, we are blessed to have a president in the White House who actually cares about the people that elected him. Someone who is taking real steps to secure our borders, and keep Americans safe. I saw this first hand when I visited the White House this month to share my family’s story with the White House press corps. After speaking with President Donald Trump and sharing an emotional moment with him after my remarks, I know that he cares and I am confident that he has secured the southern border and has a plan to completely reverse the damage done by the past administration by also addressing crime at the northern border.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

President Trump said it best: "Every state in this country is a border state" and he knows that these threats don’t just come from the south. After speaking with White House officials and experts, it’s clear that our next fight will be at our northern border — drug cartels, human traffickers, and illegal migrants will take their same tactics they used in Mexico up north. All of our neighborhoods are vulnerable if we don’t have strong enforcement nationwide. I trust that President Trump has a plan for this and he will bring that same sense of sanity and protection that he brought to the southern border.

The fight is not over; and that’s why it’s even more important that all of our political leaders — including Democrats like my Senator Chris Van Hollen — get on board with President Trump’s agenda and fight to protect all Americans. I don’t want another family to experience what we’ve gone through. I don’t want another child’s life to be stolen because our leaders failed to act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I recently read a quote from A. C. Dixon, who said it best: "When we depend upon our organizations, we get what organizations can do; when we depend upon education, we get what education can do; when we depend upon man, we get what man can do; but when we depend upon prayer, we get what God can do."

Let us pray for the safety and security of all families, in Maryland and across the country.