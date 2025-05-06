NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

To the mothers that hold the nation together,

Every year on Mother’s Day, we celebrate you with flowers, cards and brunch. But today, I want to offer something more meaningful than a gift or a meal: I want to remind you that America needs you now more than ever.

In a moment when our culture feels fractured, our families are under pressure and our future is uncertain, it’s mothers who hold the line. It’s mothers who hold homes and hold hearts together. And it’s mothers who quietly, faithfully lead with the kind of strength this nation cannot survive without.

While the headlines celebrate celebrity CEOs or political powerhouses, I believe the most profound leadership in America is happening quietly, around kitchen tables, in carpool lines and beside hospital beds. It’s happening through you.

Think about it: every day, you make a thousand small but powerful decisions for your family. Every lunch packed, every schedule coordinated, every hard conversation navigated. You manage conflicts, negotiate compromises, anticipate needs, and carry the weight of other people’s futures in your hands. And you do it not for applause, not for titles, but out of love.

That’s not weakness. That’s strength under control. That’s servant leadership in action.

I’ve seen it firsthand in my own home. My wife doesn’t lead with a spotlight; she leads with steadfastness. She doesn’t chase recognition; she shoulders responsibility. And through her daily sacrifices, both seen and unseen, our family flourishes.

Her leadership has shaped character, cultivated faith and built resilience in our children far more effectively than any platform or podium ever could.

You may not always feel it, but the influence you carry is immeasurable. In a world obsessed with platform and prestige, your leadership reminds us of something better: real leadership isn’t measured by followers or influence, it’s measured by the flourishing of those entrusted to your care.

Jesus said it plainly: "Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant" (Matthew 20:26).

And you’re living that kind of greatness every day. Through humility, perseverance and sacrificial love, you are building lives, shaping hearts and raising up the next generation. You’re building the kind of homes and the kind of people that America needs right now.

Imagine if more leaders in politics, business, education and the church led like you do: not hoarding power, but pouring it out; not chasing the spotlight, but shouldering responsibility; not seeking applause, but sowing a legacy.

Today, I simply want to say: thank you. Thank you for leading with grit, grace and selfless love. Thank you for persevering in the unseen moments. Thank you for reminding us that the leadership that bends low to lift others up is the leadership that leaves the deepest mark on the world.

This Mother’s Day, know that your leadership matters. Our nation depends on it. You are seen. You are celebrated. And you are making an impact far beyond what you can see.

Keep going. America needs leaders like you.