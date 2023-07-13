Moms for Liberty shows spirit that would make Founding Fathers proud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I truly believe we are witnessing history in the making with the Moms for Liberty.

This desperately needed organization is emerging as a once in a multi-generation movement. A movement that is not only spreading into every state in our nation, but in the process, opening the eyes of tens of millions of Americans to the fact that their rights and liberties are being continually stripped from them by activists and anarchists from the left.

While the 4th of July is just past, there is an incredibly strong parallel between what the Moms for Liberty are doing now and what was done in 1776 by our Founding Fathers. Back then, Committees of Correspondence were established in the 13 American colonies in response to the escalating tyranny of the British crown.

DEMOCRAT STATE REP CALLS MOMS FOR LIBERTY MEMBERS 'A--HOLES' AND THE 'TALIBAN' IN TARGETED TWEET

The exchange of ideas, information and debate among different committees of correspondence helped organize and mobilize patriotic resistance in hundreds of communities throughout the colonies.

Almost 250 years ago, our nation was founded in large part because of the ideas, information, debate and resistance created by those committees. Today, our nation may be saved in part by the ideas, information, debate and resistance being offered up by the Moms for Liberty.

Just about a year ago now, I authored a book titled: "The 56 – Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence." The only purpose of that book was to warn that many on the left were seeking to cancel our Founding Fathers and the 4th of July and how best to stop them.

While the book did outline the great courage and sacrifice of our Founding Fathers, I had a section titled: "Manufacturing Mothers." The premise of that section being that there is no doubt that a number of the ideas, suggestions, theories and solutions which became the tenets of our founding documents originated in the minds of the women of that time and place.

Strong, courageous, brilliant and highly capable women who were the wives, companions, relatives or friends of the men who eventually would draft and sign The Declaration of Independence and our other founding documents. Women who would have been privy to, or more likely, were part of lengthy conversations with the men involved in the creation of those documents and our very republic.

It simply defies human nature, logic, common sense and honesty not to believe that such conversations took place or that such conversations helped to positively guide the thoughts and the actions of those Founding Fathers.

Now today, when our nation most needs them, a strong, courageous, accomplished, brilliant and resolute group of women has surfaced. The Moms for Liberty.

How fast are they growing, and how well are they doing?

So fast and so well that the group is striking real fear into liberal news sites, politicians, activists and anarchists. There is not a day that goes by when someone from the left — be it by the Southern Poverty Law Center, MSNBC or a growing list of liberal politicians — isn’t attacking the Moms for Liberty as being: "terrorists," "extremists," "Nazis," "White Supremacists" or simply a "hate group."

Maybe those falsely attacking the Moms for Liberty for their own self-serving needs should go to the group’s website to read what they actually stand for and why millions of Americans are now rallying to their cause.

For if those on the left now petrified of the Moms for Liberty do go to the site, they will learn that the organization is composed of moms, dads, grands, aunts, uncles and friends. That Moms for Liberty welcomes all who have a desire to stand up for parental rights at all levels of government.

That its founders are Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich﻿, two moms on a mission to stoke the fires of liberty. Women who, while former school board members, witnessed how short-sighted and destructive policies directly hurt children and families.

And because of that, they are now using their first-hand knowledge and experience to unite parents who are ready to fight those that stand in the way of liberty.

And just what is the mission of this so-called "extremist" group?

It is dedicated to unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.

As these founding moms say, they are "joyful warriors" standing for truth, building relationships and empowering others.

Potentially millions of others.

And therein lies the problem for the far left. These women and the members of their organization are now in demand across the country and growing by leaps and bounds. As of today, they have 285 chapters in 45 states with over 120,000 members.

Why is Moms for Liberty so popular?

Because, as the group itself articulates, it is "fighting for the survival of America." Tens of millions of our fellow citizens now realize that someone needs to be fighting for our survival.

Like the Committees of Correspondence in 1776, the Moms for Liberty have stepped into the breach so many others fear in order to fight for all of our rights.

History will one day recognize the Moms for Liberty for their courage, commitment and sacrifice and for being an integral force which helped to tip our nation back toward pragmatic and commonsense solutions; the rights of parents and families; and individual liberty for all.

History that we are living now.