A miracle in New York, Taylor Swift's AMC deal, and more from Fox News Opinion

Sean Hannity: Media complains that Israel is inhumane

FOX News host Sean Hannity says Hamas will do everything in their power to exacerbate the suffering of war.

HANNITY – Fox News host says Hamas will do everything in their power to exacerbate the suffering of war. Continue reading…

MIRACLE IN NEW YORK – Since the horrific Hamas attacks in Israel, the world has been searching for answers. Continue reading…

BAND OF BROTHERS – The hidden truth about this controversial ‘Band of Brothers’ commander. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Our universities have become lunatic incubators. Continue watching…

PUTIN'S POSTURING – Russia played both Israel and Hamas: Here’s why Putin has picked the side of the terrorists. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden declares a new foreign policy doctrine. Continue watching…

LEE GREENWOOD – Maren Morris complains country music is about love of country – but that's precisely the point. Continue reading…

YONAT FRILING – I'm in the field for Fox in Jerusalem. I've seen Hamas horrors and it hit me very hard. Continue reading…

WILDEST DREAMS – Swifties and their favorite star boost movie chain and may change the face of entertainment. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.17.23

