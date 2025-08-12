MIKE DAVIS: A tale of two Russiagate heroes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory sent shockwaves throughout America and the world. Most of all, it devastated the Democrat Party, which could not accept that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ anointed next president, had lost to President Trump.

We're only now finding out just how panicked the Democrats really were over the prospect of a Trump White House, but two men have for years been leading the charge to expose the dirtiest political trick in American history. And thankfully, they're still on the case.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Democrats sought to tie President Trump to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, claiming that Russia wanted Trump to prevail. Democrats also accused President Trump of having colluded with Russia concerning the hacking of Clinton’s e-mails that the site WikiLeaks published. These sore losers continued to peddle this nonsense throughout the first Trump presidency, leading to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the devastation of the lives of many Trump officials. Above all others, two people have long spoken out against and exposed this narrative: FBI Director Kash Patel and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

It was perhaps Patel’s early work as a public defender that aroused his skepticism of the government’s claims about President Trump and his allies, such as Carter Page, a campaign aide. While working as an aide for House Intelligence Select Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, Patel drafted a memorandum pertaining to the origins of the so-called Steele Dossier. This document was authored by Christopher Steele, a deranged former British spy who was virulently anti-Trump. The document peddled the ludicrous theory that Trump colluded with Russia as part of longtime ties to the country and was filled with outlandish and absurd claims.

Steele’s conspiracy fantasies led to the destruction of many lives, including Page’s. These former Trump officials were accused of, among other things, being traitors by aiding Trump in his conspiracy with Russia. In reality, Steele was paid by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign through its law firm, Perkins Coie, to cook up this conspiracy. The payments to Steele appeared on Clinton’s campaign filings as legal fees; in other words, she misled the Federal Election Commission (FEC) about their true purpose. More importantly, intelligence agencies, including the FBI, misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court in obtaining warrants against Page and other Trump officials. The judges were not aware of Steele’s Trump hatred, nor did they know of the Clinton campaign’s involvement. Patel’s memo laid bare much of this scandal, and he was the target of scorn upon releasing it. Even though Steele was the conspiratorial lunatic, Patel received that moniker from congressional Democrats and the leftist media, who were all too willing to peddle the Russia hoax.

As a result, significantly due to Patel’s memo, Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham to serve as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Steele Dossier. Durham’s report corroborated Patel, but the four years of President Joe Biden’s administration produced little action. For example, Kevin Clinesmith, then an FBI lawyer, falsified an e-mail to attempt to beef up a warrant application against Page; the disgraced attorney later pleaded guilty to a felony in the matter and shamefully only received probation for his actions. In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, several officials—including former FBI Director James Comey—conceded that they would not have sought FISA warrants if they knew the information unearthed by Director Patel.

Patel has continued his investigation since assuming control of the FBI. Last month, he revealed that burn bags containing many documents related to the Russia hoax were discovered at the FBI’s headquarters.

Grassley has stood alongside Patel as an ardent - but, for a long time - lonely voice against the Russia hoax. Last week, following the ordered declassification by Attorney General Pam Bondi and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Grassley released the so-called Durham Annex, the previously classified version of his report. According to this document, the Clinton campaign was planning the Trump/Russia allegations since as early as February 2016. The New York Times published a piece last week claiming that these e-mails from Clinton campaign officials and George Soros’s foundation were not legitimate but were instead Russian disinformation. No American intelligence agency, however, has made such an assertion; indeed, the CIA expressed no reason to doubt the authenticity of the e-mails contained in Grassley’s release.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also recently released a trove of documents that illustrate former President Obama’s involvement in this scandal. Career intelligence officials rejected the notion that Russia desired a Trump victory; yet, Obama and then-CIA Director John Brennan conspired to cook up a fresh intelligence assessment making precisely that claim. The newly released documents also made clear that there was no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, and the FBI came to the same conclusion by 2017. Still, Mueller conducted a two-year reign of terror that destroyed the lives of many Trump officials. There must be accountability for this abomination. The Clinton campaign received a fine from the FEC, but that sanction does not begin to do justice to those devastated by this conspiracy, most importantly the American people. Democrats’ refusal to accept the 2016 election results divided our country over three presidential elections, and severe legal, political and financial consequences must result.

This conspiracy continued all the way through the 2024 election. So-deemed "Special Counsel" Jack Smith and two corrupt prosecutors—District Attorneys Alvin Bragg in Manhattan and Fani Willis in Fulton County, Ga.,—attempted to put President Trump in prison for the rest of his life. Part of this conspiracy included a raid on Trump’s home and private club, known as Mar-a-Lago, in the Southern District of Florida. This location, known as a venue, is crucial. Strong evidence suggests that the Biden administration perpetrated the raid to get back documents that President Trump ordered declassified and that are now being exposed under this administration. These documents deal with the conspiracy, known as Crossfire Hurricane, to take out President Trump in 2016. Unscrupulous Democrats at the federal and state level then concocted absurd charges—91 counts in all—against Trump. This lawfare campaign had the goal of depleting his resources and preventing him from winning the 2024 election. The conspirators failed, and justice is coming.

The truth that has come out and is still emerging – as many more documents await declassification and release – has occurred only because of the dogged determination of heroes like Patel and Grassley. Critics scoffed at these patriots, labeling them as unhinged and even enablers of the Trump/Russia conspiracy. The Russian Collusion era was reminiscent of McCarthyism; that is, if anyone dared question the government officials involved in the persecution, these skeptics were then branded as Putin collaborators. In reality, Patel and Grassley made enormous sacrifices, jeopardizing their reputations to expose the horrible truth for America’s benefit.

Finally, the light of truth is shining through, and Democrats and their media allies cannot extinguish it. Numerous government officials engaged in a grotesque conspiracy to violate President Trump’s civil rights. Because of the actions of the conspirators in Florida, they and their co-conspirators cannot escape accountability with the help of virulently anti-Trump juries in the District of Columbia. The brilliant Jason Reding Quiñones is now the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and he will leave no stone unturned to hold the guilty accountable. When these perpetrators finally receive the justice they so richly deserve, Patel and Grassley should receive the types of awards that unjustly went to so-called journalists who peddled the hoax that devastated the nation.