Opinion

Midterm advice for Republicans: Bold strategy to match Trump's momentum

GOP Congress should pass simple single-issue bills to match Trump's momentum

Jason Chaffetz By Jason Chaffetz Fox News
Voters are hungry for more of the bold moves and tangible wins that the Trump administration has delivered. To retain and even expand midterm majorities, the legislative branch must shift gears. The Republicans need prove they can produce real results for people to make life more affordable, allow prosperity to thrive, and make our world safer and more secure. Strongly worded letters are not enough.

Fast-paced movement on single-issue bills with broad popular appeal is not a heavy lift. Voters are sick of being told it can’t be done. It can. But Congress typically prefers to package together the popular with the unpopular to get it across the finish line. It’s time to abandon this tactic.

The sclerotic pace and tired arguments of the past inspire no one. While exhausting budget fights may be an inescapable reality, they should be punctuated by frequent legislative wins. Pass simple single-issue bills, five pages or less, that every voter can understand. Americans want to see Congress voting, voting and voting some more.

Donald Trump speaking to military senior leaders with American flag backdrop

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Sept. 30, 2025, in Virginia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

When Democrats vote "No" on a single-issue bill, then bring it up again the following week and make them vote again, etc. This will allow the American people to see who stands for what.  

PEOPLE TALK ABOUT LOWERING HEALTHCARE COSTS, BUT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING IT

Republicans have a golden opportunity right now. It’s a target-rich environment of failed programs (think Obamacare), rampant fraud (think immigration and EBT), and government incompetence. They can articulate and pass solutions that will drive down the cost of healthcare, close fraud loopholes and make life more affordable. They don’t even need to wait for approval from lobbyists.

Every day it becomes clearer to us that the Biden administration basically looted the federal treasury – at every level and from all directions. Americans are rightly frustrated seeing the explosion in debt and deficit spending, fraudulent COVID payments, cronyism in green energy subsidies, foreign aid mismanagement, and failure to prosecute Biden influence peddling. 

Voters want to see fixes, not excuses.

Leadership is sitting on a stack of popular bills that can either garner bipartisan support or create painful blowback for Democrats who vote no. President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who can claim the high ground on 80/20 issues. Congress needs to take a page from this playbook.

For example, large majorities back photo ID laws for voting. The SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) requires documentary proof of American citizenship to vote. According to Gallup, 84% of Americans favor such a requirement. Passing this bill is a high-stakes play on an 80/20 issue. The bill has passed the House, but stalled in the Senate.

Likewise, bipartisan majorities favor legislation ensuring Congress, not bureaucrats, call the shots on major regulations. The passage of the REINS Act would be a quick win for economic freedom. The bill reins in expensive regulation by bureaucrats, requiring congressional approval for regulations that cost the economy more than $100 million annually. This bill has also passed the House and stalled in the Senate.

Other popular bills range from imposing term limits to insider trading restrictions on members of Congress. Pass a balanced budget amendment and show voters a Republican Congress is serious about keeping America solvent.  

The possibilities are vast. Democrats have yet to admit what most voters would openly acknowledge – that Obamacare doesn’t work and didn’t reduce premiums. Instead of an expansive lobbyist-derived healthcare bill, Republicans should pass quick reforms that solve immediate problems – such as expanding eligibility for health savings accounts or legalizing catastrophic insurance policies.

President Trump is outperforming Congress by 10-15 points. The Trump 2.0 playbook works because it’s what Americans voted for. To succeed in the midterms, Congress needs to spend less time in their districts or with their lobbyists, and more time on the House floor. Start voting. One issue at a time.  

Jason Chaffetz is a FOX News (FNC) contributor and the host of the Jason In The House podcast on FOX News Radio. He joined the network in 2017.

