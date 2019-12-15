Michael Goodwin: Trump will prevail over ‘scalp-hunting’ journalists

Ever since Watergate and the fall of Richard Nixon, a not-so-secret appeal of journalism has been the possibility that you, too, could bring down a president. Get a press pass and, presto, you’re another Woodward and Bernstein.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump just spoiled the fantasy.

If, as expected, the Democrats’ impeachment dies a quick death in the Senate, it’s not just House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who will have been thwarted. Presidential scalp-hunting by a biased media will be another Washington game disrupted by Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Backed by a press corps eager to get Trump, Pelosi felt confident to authorize the flimsy effort to remove the president from office. She assumed media bullhorns would push the public into her camp and that would win her Republican votes for a bipartisan takedown.

She certainly got the media support, but the public and the GOP aren’t following. Indeed, the harder that Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., push and the louder the ­anti-Trump media scream, the more the public resists impeachment over the Ukraine piffle.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL GOODWIN