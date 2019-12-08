Michael Goodwin: Of course Nancy Pelosi hates Donald Trump — and here's why

As I watched Speaker Nancy ­Pelosi surround herself with large American flags and wrap her impeachment putsch in the language of the Founders, a Mark Twain line came to mind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

“Don’t try and teach a pig to sing,” he warned. “It’s a waste of your time, and it annoys the pig.”

Yet that’s exactly what Pelosi is doing.

IAN PRIOR: SCHIFF'S IMPEACHMENT DRIVE SHOWS CONGRESS CAN INVADE YOUR PRIVACY, GETTING PHONE AND OTHER RECORDS

No matter how she dresses it up, her impeachment is a pig.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Does Pelosi hate Donald Trump? Of course she does. She hates that he’s president, that he’s building an economy that is the envy of the world and that he appeals to voters her party used to own. She’s turned him into such a villain that every success of his is a failure for her.

She calls him a coward, an imposter and keeps saying “all roads lead to Putin.”

Actually, all roads under Trump lead to jobs, jobs, jobs. Some 266,000 were added in November, driving the unemployment rate down to 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years. Wages climbed by 3.1% annually — all signals the economic expansion is still strong.

The report was such a blockbuster that even Trump haters had to admit it. “Trump Parries Impeachment With a Boom,” The New York Times said on page one. But if it looked with a fair eye, the Times would see plenty of other good news, too.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL GOODWIN