Michael Goodwin: Mueller testimony is desperate last run at Trump by Dems. Here's what to expect

The circus is coming to town and the carnival barkers are working up a sweat trying to spark interest. So far, ticket sales are slow.

Robert Mueller is slated to appear in Washington’s Big Tent Wednesday when he testifies to two House committees. The former special counsel threw a wet blanket on expectations by vowing he wouldn’t say anything beyond what’s in his report, but the hype machine still promises a sensational show.

Naturally, the anti-Trump media are doing their best to pump oxygen into the dead-of-summer event, with NBC News running this screaming headline on a setup article: “Mueller hearings to highlight ‘shocking evidence of criminal misconduct by Trump,’ Democrats say.”

But the bombshells quickly proved to be duds. In the second paragraph, the “Democrats” turned out to be an anonymous ­Judiciary committee staff worker — not even a member of Congress! — saying “It is not that there will be a big, dramatic new revelation necessarily, we’re not expecting that.”

