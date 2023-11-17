The message of the Patriot Awards, Gen Z’s parents have failed them, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
PETE HEGSETH – The message of the Patriot Awards never changes. Continue reading…
ENDGAME – The worst Marvel movie yet is also the cringiest. Continue reading…
JASON CHAFFETZ – What Republicans don't understand about how Biden really wins elections. Continue reading…
GUTFELD – The 'stupid fad' of people enforcing pronouns is 'dying'. Continue watching…
WTF – Profanity abounds, but does anyone else give a f---? Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Why don’t staffers trust the President in public? Continue watching…
SISTER MARIS STELLA – I’m a pro-life nun and we just stopped the state of New York from harassing us. Continue reading…
PUTIN 2024 – Why he will almost certainly win another term. Continue reading…
CAROL ROTH – Gen Z’s parents have failed them. I offer 4 ways to help them bounce back. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…