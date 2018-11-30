Media attacks on President Trump continue, while Melania gets criticized for Christmas decorations

The anti-Trump media were in all-out attack mode this week, taking cheap shots at the president at every opportunity and criticizing first lady Melania Trump as well.

President Trump was called the “'Huckster-in-Chief,” “Racist-in-Chief,” and “almost literally a mob boss.” The Washington Post actually mocked men who voted for Trump as “secretly insecure about their manhood.”

Comedian Stephen Colbert depicted the president as a cannibal who consumes “human flesh.” Fellow jokester Jon Stewart described the Trump administration as a “giant turd asteroid” and he said he was glad he had avoided it.

In the U.S. Senate runoff election held in Mississippi between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy, race became the media focus. Hyde-Smith is white and Espy is black.

Journalists frequently called the election contest “racially charged” and mentioned Mississippi’s long history of racial discrimination against African-Americans. Comments by President Trump that helped Hyde-Smith win the election were called a racist “dog whistle.” Hyde-Smith was blasted as having “a crackhead looking mouth. Tiny racist teeth,” by comedian Amy Schumer.

Melania Trump was a particular target as the media even made the White House Christmas decorations political. Melania has become more of a focus since journalists seem frustrated by her refusal to divorce the president.

Both New York Magazine and “Funny or Die” created videos mocking the first lady’s Christmas decorations in the White House.

New York Magazine compared the decorations to an episode of a horror show and called it “American Horror Story: White House,” even using the theme music from the AHS TV show. The video runs red with “blood.”

“Funny Or Die’s” video was “Melania Trump's Terrifying Christmas Decorations” and made fun of her accent and said the trees were “soaked in blood.”

It’s difficult to imagine former first lady Michelle Obama being treated that way, but she was a Democrat. A review of her new book “Becoming” by Entertainment Weekly showed the difference. It began simply: “‘Becoming’ reads like a glass bottle of decency, preserved from a nationwide garbage fire.” Yeah, no bias here at all.

At one point this week, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd tried to envision what the world would have been like if Trump had never been elected. He pictured a world where almost everyone from President Trump on down would have been happy – Trump, “his bestie Vladimir Putin,” Melania, and numerous Cabinet officials and politicians.

Isn’t it odd that press fantasies are always liberal?

2. A Bad Week for the Press: After a virtual Twitter uprising, CNN fired political commentator Marc Lamont Hill after he used an expression by the terrorist group Hamas calling for eliminating the Jewish state of Israel and replacing it with an Arab-majority state encompassing Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Hill spoke to group at the U.N. Wednesday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Here’s the key sentence in his remarks:

“We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grassroots action, local action and international action that will give us what justice requires, and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

For perspective, the terrorist group Hamas uses the same geography in its charter.

Washington Examiner Executive Editor Seth Mandel skewered Hill. “When he concluded with the famous genocidal slogan, the entire hall was electric with enthusiastic applause. It was like watching a between-the-wars Bavarian beer hall times a hundred.”

CNN refused to criticize Hill’s remarks, making his firing worse, not better.

This week also marked the anniversary of NBC’s #MeToo firing of “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer. Former NBC correspondent Linda Vester criticized NBC’s parent company, Comcast, for the sexual misconduct investigation it performed. She said “at least six women who were victimized by Matt Lauer” were never interviewed during that process.

CBS was facing its own #MeToo moment this week involving a nightmare New York Times story about former chairman and CEO Les Moonves allegedly forcing a young actress to give him oral sex. “Be my girlfriend and I’ll put you on any show,” Moonves allegedly said.

It’s horrific to read but it only got 94 seconds Thursday on “CBS This Morning.” The network’s evening news show ignored the story the night it broke.

CBS News carried a story about an NPR controversy as "Fresh Air" film critic David Edelstein was fired after posting a rape joke on Facebook. The comment referred to the film "Last Tango in Paris” and mentioned a controversial scene where a 19-year-old actress was sexually assaulted.

Edelstein “posted a still from ‘Last Tango in Paris’ that shows an infamous scene,” Edelstein wrote, adding a comment describing the sexual assault. The post was eventually deleted, but not soon enough to save his job.

No one has been fired at The Guardian, but the newspaper’s big scoop also seems to have fizzled. The Guardian wrote that “Exclusive: Manafort held secret talks with Assange in Ecuadorian embassy.” Only everyone has denied it and there has been no corroboration from other news organizations about an alleged meeting between President Trump’s former campaign manager and WikiLeaks head Julian Assange.

The Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway eviscerated the scoop and called it both “difficult to believe” and “based on anonymous sources so non-descript that they could be any of literally millions of people.”

Media business news was also bad this week. The website Mic laid off its editorial staff and was sold for just $5 million. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mic had a “$100 million valuation based on its investment round announced in April 2017.” That’s a loss of about $5 million in value every single month since then.

Let’s not skip how the journalism union – the News Guild – is one of big players attacking Facebook, and not because it’s negotiating. It just fits the union’s liberal agenda,

The union is part of the Communications Workers of America and, in turn, part of the AFL-CIO. CWA is a member of Freedom From Facebook, a coalition that includes lefty groups like Moveon.org and Public Citizen.

The group’s mission is to fight Facebook. “TELL THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION: IT'S TIME TO BREAK UP FACEBOOK'S MONOPOLY.”

More neutral journalism.