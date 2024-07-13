NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since his disastrous debate two weeks ago, the evidence against President Joe Biden has only mounted, as the truth about the cordon that hides him from the world leaks out.

The question the world should be asking is not if Biden can defeat a Democratic insurrection and remain his party’s Presidential nominee.

Nor is it if he can defeat Donald Trump in November, an outcome betting markets suggest is possible, if unlikely.

Those issues are fascinating, of course. Maybe Biden can use the power of incumbency to overcome his party’s doubt - then eke out a win over Trump, especially if the media stop asking hard questions and instead rally for him as they did in 2020.

But those questions are ultimately about process and politics. They’re distractions from the real issue: if Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. can (and does) function as President.

The question the world should be asking is not if Joe Biden can defeat a Democratic insurrection and remain his party’s Presidential nominee.

What we have learned in the last two weeks is that Biden’s closest aides have gone to desperate lengths to keep anyone outside their inner circle from learning the answer to that question. (A fact that strongly suggests the answer is no.)

What’s even more striking is that outside their inner circle includes not only the public and the media, but people who are theoretically close to Biden, like his largest donors, his mid-level staff, and his own cabinet.

In the wake of Biden’s June 27 debate, those people are speaking out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Whether they are speaking because they believe Biden cannot beat Trump, because they are personally angry at being denied the truth, or because they genuinely fear Biden’s incapacity is another interesting but irrelevant question. What matters is that they are speaking, usually but not always anonymously.

Collectively, their words paint a devastating picture.

On July 7, the political newsletter Axios reported Biden’s appearances - even in small, private fundraisers - are choreographed literally to the step.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO ALEX BERENSON'S "UNREPORTED TRUTHS"