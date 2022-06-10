Left’s political violence tied to dangerous Democrat rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This week, a man from California was arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home and charged with attempted murder. He had a gun, a knife, pepper spray, and tools to break into the home — he freely admitted that he was there to kill Kavanaugh. Thanks to brave police officers, the threat was taken care of. But the situation never should have happened in the first place. Unfortunately, this attempted assassination can be traced directly to a longstanding pattern of violent rhetoric from Democrat officials.

Think back to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s incendiary comments about the Supreme Court in 2020. Speaking to a crowd of enraged activists, Schumer poured gasoline on the fire, shouting that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would "pay the price" for refusing to rule the way liberals wanted. "You won’t know what hit you," Schumer raged, in a stunning example of a high-ranking political leader openly threatening members of another branch of government. Similarly, Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised left-wing activists for channeling "their righteous anger into meaningful action." Joe Biden condoned this rhetoric by refusing to condemn it, illustrating that he’s comfortable with calls to violence from his party’s leadership.

This week, a deranged left-winger came dangerously close to following Schumer’s orders. And it comes in the wake of House Democrats refusing to pass legislation to expand security protection for Supreme Court justices and their families. They know that violence may continue to occur, but don’t want to take tangible steps to stop it. Why? Elected Democrats may not be committing violence themselves, but they are creating an environment that makes it likely to occur.

This is a widespread pattern. Just a few weeks ago, when asked if he condoned protests at the homes of justices, Schumer answered "yes." When asked a similar question, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to condemn the threatening protests, saying "I know that there’s an outrage right now." She was speaking for Joe Biden and refusing to defuse an obviously dangerous situation. Pelosi also dodged the question and refused to condemn the protests – but then again, this is the same person who suggested there should be "uprisings all over the country" in 2018 because she disagreed with President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

It’s stunning to write this, but let’s be very clear: showing up at someone’s private residence to harass and intimidate them into carrying out your political agenda is unacceptable. Violent rioting is unacceptable. Political violence is unacceptable.

Democrats’ comfort with violent rhetoric and conduct should disappoint you, but it shouldn’t surprise you. Think back further. Remember in 2019 when Rep. Maxine Waters instructed a crowd of angry activists to harass members of the Trump administration if they saw them in person? How about when a crowd of protestors attacked Senator Rand Paul and his wife as he walked the streets of Washington, DC in 2020? Or in 2017, when a Bernie Sanders devotee shot and almost killed Rep. Steve Scalise – along with four others – having been driven to commit unspeakable violence by angry, divisive far-left propaganda?

Every American remembers the devastating riots that took place in the spring and summer of 2020. However, Democrats would like you to forget the role they played in stoking the fires of resentment that led to billions in damage and dozens of deaths. Then-candidate Kamala Harris said that the riots "are not gonna stop…and they should not," shortly before promoting a bail fund for violent rioters.

We all know that there’s a reason we don’t hear much about the left’s pattern of violence: their allies in the mainstream media carry water for them. Who could forget the infamous shot from CNN in which a reporter stood in front of a burning city with a headline describing riots as "fiery, but mostly peaceful?" Just imagine the media coverage if a gunman had shown up at a liberal justice’s house instead of Justice Kavanaugh.

Nothing can conceal the truth: today’s Democrat party is more than comfortable condoning, encouraging, and demanding violence to achieve its political aims. The American people understand this radicalism for what it is — and they won’t forget it come November.