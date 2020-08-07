Biden remarks on African American 'diversity' highlight the 'arrogance' of Democrats, Lawrence Jones says

Joe Biden's controversial comments about the American American community showcased the "arrogance" of Democrats, Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said Friday.

"I don't think he should apologize for it, because I think he believed what he said," Jones said on "Outnumbered." "I think this is the arrogance that you see from mainstream Democrats in the leadership in the Democratic Party."

BIDEN WALKS BACK AFRICAN AMERICAN 'DIVERSITY' REMARKS, LAUDS COMMUNITY'S 'DIVERSITY OF THOUGHT'

During an interview that aired Thursday at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), Biden raised eyebrows when he told the gathering, "what you all know, but most people don’t know, [is] unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things."

TRUMP CLAIMS BIDEN 'NO LONGER WORTHY OF THE BLACK VOTE'

Biden backtracked later Thursday, tweeting: "In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all."

Jones said he disagreed with Biden's comments but also criticized Republicans for their treatment of Black voters.

"I've been doing extensive reporting in these communities and talking with the voters," said the host of Fox Nation's "Keeping Up With Jones."

"And I always ask them, 'You know, if the city is doing so bad ... when it comes to destruction, poverty, shootings in these communities, why not give the Republicans a shot?' And they say, 'They're not in the community,'" Jones went on.

"And then I ask Republicans, why aren't you there? And Republicans say, 'Well, they're going to vote for the Democrats anyway.' So although Joe Biden may have said it, I think Republicans carry themselves, when it comes to reaching out to Black voters, in the same way."

