Lauren Appell: This Christmas, PC scolds want to spoil your eggnog, tangle your tinsel and take away the joy

The politically correct elves are busy building safe spaces this season to ensure every boy and girl has an offensive-free holiday void of traditions that have become staples in many families.

In other words, they want to spoil your eggnog, tangle your tinsel and suck the joy out of Christmas.

’Tis the season.

What’s triggering them this year? The most famous reindeer of all for one – you know, Rudolph, the reindeer with the red nose.

The Huffington Post tweeted a video attacking “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as “seriously problematic.” The problem with the classic children’s show? Apparently, it’s racist, bigoted and Rudolph is bullied.

If you recall, Rudolph’s love interest is forbidden from being seen with him because he has a red nose, hence the racism and bigotry.

Yes, he was bullied, but if you watch until the end you learn that the reindeer who was bullied became the hero who saved Christmas. An excellent reminder to kids of how we are all unique and wonderfully made.

Also on the naughty list is the classic song, “Baby it’s Cold Outside.” What once won an Oscar for “Best Original Song” in the movie “Neptune’s Daughter” – sung by Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban – is now being attacked as a sexist, date rape song. Some radio stations are refusing to play it as critics believe the song has no place in our current #Metoo climate.

It makes you wonder if any of these people have turned on a radio in the last 10 years.

Hijacking the holidays and sucking the Merry out of Christmas like the town Grinch has reached a whole new level.

I’m curious if these same critics waving the #Metoo flag over a guy asking a girl not to leave are as equally offended by rap music, which is often misogynistic and celebrates violence against women. #Metoo

Here’s a fun fact. While “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is now considered offensive and degrading to women, “Fifty Shades of Grey” has sold more than 100 million copies and this year made the list of most loved books with classics like “1984" and “The Catcher in the Rye.”

Irony, perspective, hypocrisy, or all of the above – you decide.

Apparently, it’s sexist to ask a girl to stay because it’s cold outside, but a guy can ask a girl to do all sorts of degrading acts that aren’t suitable for print in PG-rated columns, such as this, and that’s equality or empowerment?

Meanwhile, not a Christmas song, but still the PC Police at Princeton University used the season to go after everyone’s favorite mermaid in the name of #Metoo. “The Little Mermaid" song "Kiss The Girl" was blasted for being misogynistic and lacking consent, and after receiving pushback Princeton University's all-male a cappella group decided to stop singing it.

Never mind that in the movie Ariel was cursed by the sea witch and lost her voice making it impossible for her to give verbal consent. Never mind that Ariel leans in and puckers her lips giving non-verbal consent. Never mind that the politically correct powers that be are now trying to police … fairytales.

Also apparently problematic is the popular Christian children’s program “VeggieTales,” a cartoon about talking vegetables that give a positive message to kids. However, students at Cal State San Marcos’ “Annual Whiteness Forum” deemed the show racist and “dangerous" because the vegetables all come in different colors.

Newsflash, cucumbers and asparagus are in fact green, carrots are orange, tomatoes are red, you get the point.

A lot of good little boys and girls are going to be pouting Christmas morning if Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber aren’t under their tree because some liberal scrooge convinced Santa that Bob and Larry are dangerous.

Over a decade ago, country music singer Brad Paisley wrote a hilarious song, the “Kung Pao Buckaroo Holiday” about political correctness gone rampant at Christmastime.

At the time, I’m not sure even he envisioned how triggered the politically correct Scrooges in this country would become.

As Brad predicted 12 years ago, a “completely non-offensive and politically correct holiday” is their goal. But who knew Rudolph would be a casualty.