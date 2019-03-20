Laura Ingraham: Dems are playing the radicalization Olympics but they may never win the White House gold medal

Their first primary is 11 months away, and yet the 2020 Democrats are already trying to stand out in an ever-crowded field. With an economy on fire, most Americans are feeling good. The sprint to hit Trump in the radicalization Olympics is already a bit of a bore. I mean, if you want to see Trump slammed, you can just turn on CNN or MSNBC any hour of any day of any week.

So how to stoke excitement among the Democrats voters? Well, it's easy -- you just go where the action is: to the radicals. And to channel all that radical greatness, you need to start undoing our Constitution -- you know, that whole Electoral College thing.



"We had an election in 2016 where the loser got 3 million more votes than the victor," new Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said. "It puts some states out of play altogether. They don't feel like their votes really count."

You mean, like Republicans in California or in New York or in Massachusetts, Beto? A lot of people feel shut out, don't they? This is truly scary, if they think we're this stupid.

The Electoral College was devised by the framers, Alexander Hamilton actually, to spread the power to elect the president among all the states. It was meant to prevent states with just the largest populations from choosing the President, cycle after cycle.



And by the same reasoning, it's why we created the Senate, too -- two senators from each state, regardless of population. So do the Democrats like to disband the Senate as well? Well, in this climate, who knows? Maybe, they'll float that idea during the primary season. That'll be fun.

But this new radicalized field believes that you can treat the Constitution kind of like my kids handle projects on Google docs. You just change it when it suits you in the moment. So if the base is worried, for instance, about Trump getting more Supreme Court picks, just highlight the offending language, like the words "life tenure," and then click "delete." Replace with the words "term limits." And that guy from South Bend, Ind. -- Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another Democratic presidential candidate -- wants to try packing the Supreme Court for the 21st century.

This is all about politics and power. There is nothing altruistic about any of this. Democrats see Trump's bold stamp on the judiciary, and it fills them with fear. What's destructive would be putting our history and our founding documents in a shredder maintained by the likes of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand -- and by the way, she was an upstate New York pro-gun rights, pro-deportation for illegals moderate before she set her sights on the radicalization Olympics. She was a totally different person -- I don't even recognize her.

But these radicalization games don't end at the court. They're also racing to buy off the black vote with the promise of reparations. No need to grapple with practical questions about this proposal, like how you determine who receives and who pays for the reparations, how much it would cost, whether Nigerians who just arrived here would get them or whether new immigrants from places like Serbia have to chip in.

Still, competing in the radicalization games is a heck of a lot easier than trying to convince voters that Democrats will put more money in your pocket, with a faster growing economy and that they're going to take on China in a better way than Trump. How would Kamala or Bernie or Elizabeth do that?

For all their scary talk of Donald Trump destroying our institutions, these fanatics, if given a chance, are perfectly willing to burn them all down for political advantage.

Democrats were once the party of ideas, the party of the little guy. Well, the little guy is actually doing much better under Trump, and they know it. So what's their answer? To replace you, slowly but surely, with new voters. To replace the old system that elected Donald Trump with a new system that they'll say is fairer.

The Democrats' plan is pretty cynical - to convince hardworking immigrants that they need an ever-growing government in order to thrive and survive. The 2020 radicals believe these new voters will be more pliable and more amenable than the traditional American voter who still believes in the rule of law, public safety, and borders.

Now understand this. The new radicals competing today believe enforcing immigration law is the new evil - it's racist. Ditto for the entire electoral college and actually the Founding Fathers themselves -- they were racist, too. So why would anyone be bound today, they think, by a bunch of old dead white guys and what they wrote 250 years ago?

The radicalization Olympics is going to be a lot of fun to watch as the candidates elbow each other out of the way and contort themselves into positions they rejected just a few years ago in order to placate the new mob today. But for all their scary talk of Donald Trump destroying our institutions, these fanatics, if given a chance, are perfectly willing to burn them all down for political advantage.



And are there really that many Americans who want to go all-in for European-style socialism here in the good old U.S. of A? If the Democrats keep this up, they could be facing their worst nightmare in 2020 - a Trump victory larger than 2016.

Adapted from Laura Ingraham's monologue from "The Ingraham Angle" on March 19, 2019.