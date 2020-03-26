Lara Trump: Trump's handling of coronavirus crisis shows America what real leadership looks like

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Our country is facing a challenging time. Americans are feeling anxious about their health, fear of what lies ahead, and sadness for what has been lost as a result of COVID-19. Yet, as Americans, we are resilient when we face adversity and during this time, we have seen the great spirit of Americans helping each other.

Unprecedented times call for a strong leader. My father-in-law, President Trump, is showing what leadership looks like in a time of crisis. He is taking bold and historic steps to combat COVID-19.

While Democrats and the media were obsessing over impeachment, the president took early and effective actions to stop the spread of coronavirus. He ordered travel restrictions on China and Europe and restricted our southern and northern borders. Less than a month after learning of the virus, the CDC began working on a vaccine. By March, the president announced that the first potential vaccine entered a "phase on"e trial, breaking records for the speed it moved Save as Draftto trials.

While these scientific developments were taking place, the president and the administration led efforts to support states, small businesses, jobs and American families. They’ve waived interest rates on federally held student loans and afforded borrowers the option to suspend payments. They have prioritized the health care of our most vulnerable veterans, and deployed tens of thousands of masks, gowns and other medical devices to states in need.

Sadly, while your president is hard at work, Democrats are playing politics with people’s lives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her fellow Democrats spent their efforts adding completely unrelated agenda items to the economic stimulus package, which slowed down negotiations in Congress. At a time when Americans are vulnerable, jeopardizing the security of the country as well as blocking much-needed help is reckless and wrong.

President Trump is focused on keeping America great, and his campaign is still hard at work to reelect him this November. As part of our digital efforts, we are hosting a variety of virtual surrogate events, training thousands of supporters online, and activating our massive volunteer network to make calls on behalf of the president. I hosted a Women for Trump virtual panel to talk about our campaign efforts to stay connected during this time.

On the other hand, the weak Democratic front-runner Joe Biden is missing in action, and his record shows how ineffective his response was to the swine flu — he lacks leadership, vision and strength. Biden can barely hold a video conference and is spending more time criticizing the president than helping with solutions.

Every American can be confident that the president's top priority is to keep our families safe and healthy. When we defeat COVID-19 in the United States, our president is the one leader who will ensure that our economy will come roaring back.

Together we will continue our fight for America, work for President Trump’s reelection and look forward to the victories that lie ahead.

