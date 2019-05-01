Tomi Lahren: Even a Sex Pistol agrees California is now the homeless encampment of the West

It’s one thing for a California conservative like me to sound the alarm over the homeless infestation in this state. It’s another to hear it from a Punk Rock icon!

That’s when you know it’s bad and you know I have some "First Thoughts."

Folks, I’ve been telling you how bad the homeless scene is here in the "Golden State of Encampments and Trash" for almost two years now.

SAN FRANCISCO AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THERE'S A 'SURGE' OF HOMELESS PEOPLE TAKING SHELTER

When I moved here from Dallas, I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Apparently, I’m not the only one. Enter legendary Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten, also known as John Joseph Lydon.

In an interview with Newsweek, he shared his growing frustration with the homeless problem in Venice Beach.

He recounted an incident a couple weeks ago when a homeless man pitched a tent near his front door, for crying’ out loud!

"The vagrants moved in en masse ... [in] tent cities. They’re all young; they’re all like 24," Lydon said. "They’re aggressive, and because there’s an awful lot of them together they’re gang-y."

He also talked about the associated problem with discarded needles used for heroin. "You can’t take anyone to the beach because there’s jabs just waiting for young kids to put their feet in — and poo all over the sand."

Sounds like a nice beach community, huh? Not anymore!

I’m with you, Johnny!

How could a state with such abundant natural resources, academia, celebrity, wealth, and technology be such a crap hole in so many areas?

Well, it didn’t take long for me to figure it out. It’s been run into the ground by Democrats who LOVE to tax the hard-working but also love to welcome and coddle illegals, felons, addicts, and bums.

I am sick of funneling my hard-earned tax dollars into a state that sets aside $500 million dollars for the homeless and still can’t solve the problem!

Does that sound harsh? Too bad.

Here’s what you need to understand about California’s homeless population- the majority isn’t made up of down-on-their -luck Americans who fell on hard times. They are ex-cons.

Yep, our homeless population is largely comprised of drug addicts who, if not for California’s drug dealer/addict friendly laws, would likely be behind bars.

Blame the California legislature for this one. Back in 2011, it passed Assembly Bill 109 — the so-called “Realignment” law.

The idea was to alter both sentencing and post-prison supervision for "non-serious, non-violent, and non-sex" offenders.

So some of the people who should be behind bars no doubt ended up on the streets.

But California Democrats weren’t done. Proposition 47 downgraded a series of crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and Senate Bill 180 limits the ability of law enforcement to send chronic drug offenders back to prison.

So where do they go? DING DING DING — to the streets and the third-word style tent cities infesting our freeways, tunnels and interstates.

Guess who pays for that?

The city of Los Angeles is allocated $85 million to build shelters, but so far the money has gone to just 11 projects and a grand total of 849 beds when those projects are completed.

Wow! Sounds like a great value, huh?

According to California's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, the state would need additional tens of billions a year to provide housing for the homeless.

And when we aren’t looking at tent cities, we are dodging needles and feces.

Enough is enough.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, maybe instead of showboating and recruiting future illegal immigrants in El Salvador like you did last month, you should come on back and deal with the problem.

Oh, and by "deal with the problem," I don’t mean add more taxes on top of the already high taxes us hardworking Californians already pay to take care of the homeless drug addicts.

Folks, if you’re sick of this too, STOP VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS!

Those are my First Thoughts. From LA, God bless and take care.

