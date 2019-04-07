Kyle Smith: Pathetic Dems have become the party of apologies

Excuse me, sorry, pardon me, excuse me, sorry, sorry, sorry! You can apologize your way off a crowded subway car. But can you excuse your way through a Democratic primary season that is already as packed as a 6 train at rush hour, with more entrants wedging themselves aboard at each stop? (Welcome, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet! Step right in, California Congressman Eric Swalwell! And, hey, Joe Biden, have I got a great place for you to stick your face in a lot of unsuspecting women’s hair and take a good long sniff! On a 6 train they literally can’t move away!)

The Democrats have been in a sorry state for much of the last 2¹/₂ years, but lately they’ve become the sorry party. Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke are all trying to apologize their way to the White House.

LOONY LEFT UPDATE: DEMOCRATS VOTE 'PRESENT' ON THE GREEN NEW DEAL

Sanders has apologized for what an aide called “an entire wave of rotten sexual harassment” in his 2016 campaign.

Gillibrand apologized for doing her job when she was a congresswoman representing a moderate constituency, mainly because a reputation for being moderate is now the leprosy of the Democratic Party. (“I was only focused on the needs of my upstate district. But I really should’ve been focused on the needs of everyone,” she said.)

She also apologized for previously being “callous” about immigration, meaning that she used to be mindful of the political center before she started ranting about abolishing ICE.

