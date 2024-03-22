Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton's heartbreaking news, wave of wokeness hits West Point, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden's son continues to get paid for what he has no experience in Video

Sean Hannity: Biden's son continues to get paid for what he has no experience in

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Biden family international business dealings as Democrats go after former President Donald Trump on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host shreds the Biden family international business dealings as Democrats go after former President Donald Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – What 'Masters of the Air' teaches about Israel's war. Continue reading…

RED ALERT – The disaster looming 1,000 times worse than China's TikTok. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The deliberate hoax machine is doing what it does best. Continue reading…

DUTY, HONOR, COUNTRY – Latest wave of wokeness to hit West Point reveals one simple solution. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host reacts to Congress discussing the failed Afghanistan withdrawal. Continue watching…

Laura: What is the Biden administration hiding over the Afghanistan withdrawal? Video

PERSONAL REFLECTIONS – My remembrances of Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Continue reading…

HEARTBREAKING NEWS – The truth about Kate Middleton's health reveals her true character. Continue reading…

YOUR LASTING IMPRESSION – Believe it or not, you have a 'spiritual legacy' and it's time to think about yours. Continue reading…

03.21.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.