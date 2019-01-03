Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Karl Rove: What I got wrong (and right) in 2018

Karl Rove
By Karl Rove | The Wall Street Journal
close
Karl Rove on the high-stakes politics of shutdown showdown, John Kelly's White House exit interviewVideo

Karl Rove on the high-stakes politics of shutdown showdown, John Kelly's White House exit interview

Democrats ready to offer plan to end shutdown without additional funds for border wall; reaction from Fox News contributor Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff.

I made 29 predictions last January, and since accountability matters, how’d I do? At year’s end, I got 19½ right and 9½ wrong—in some instances, wildly so.

Begin with the correct predictions: The GOP modestly expanded its Senate ranks, picking up two seats, and dropped below 30 governorships, their tally falling to 27. Republicans also shed several hundred state legislative seats: 253 to be precise.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KARL ROVE

The Russia investigation produced no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Moscow. Special counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t fired. He and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York indicted 30 more individuals. And the Mueller probe appears to be winding down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China signed more trade deals (three) than the U.S. (one). The North American Free Trade Agreement hung on, albeit under a different name. There was no U.S.-U.K. free-trade agreement.

To continue reading Karl Rove's column in The Wall Street Journal click here.

Karl Rove joined Fox News Channel as a political contributor in February 2008. He also currently serves as a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Rove helped organize the political-action committee American Crossroads. His latest book is "The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1896 Still Matters" (Simon & Schuster, 2015). Follow him on Twitter @KarlRove.