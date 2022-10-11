Expand / Collapse search
Published

Karl Rove on Pelosi's midterm boast, Janet Yellen's fall and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Tucker Carlson: Biden's FBI is conducting political raids - and it's going too far Video

Tucker Carlson: Biden's FBI is conducting political raids - and it's going too far

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shreds the Biden administration as Paul Vaughn and other pro-lifers face prison for protesting on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – In 2022, whether you're considered dangerous or not depends on who you voted forContinue reading…

RED WAVE COMING – Democrats beware, a red wave is coming because voters know they're not better off since Biden took office… Continue reading…

KARL ROVE – Is Nancy Pelosi delusional about midterms? Here's what's behind her boast to Stephen Colbert… Continue reading…

BIDEN'S QUESTIONABLE STUDENT LOAN SCHEME – It's clear the Biden administration will do almost anything to avoid legal challenges to its student loan handout plan. Here's why we're moving ahead with ours… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The media backlash backfired... Continue reading…

CHINA'S BACKYARD – America is driving Southeast Asia into the arms of China and it's dangerous…  Continue reading…

JIMMY BETTER THAN JOE? – Biden's war on American energy even makes Carter years look good by comparison…  Continue reading… 

RICK PERRY – America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity discusses how Republicans are taking the lead as midterms approach and the popularity of DeSantis vs Fetterman... Watch now...

Jon Fetterman is not exactly earning anybody’s vote: Sean Hannity Video

YELLEN'S FALL – Americans deserve more than Orwellian word games from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen…  Continue reading…

UKRAINE WAR'S TRUTH – Ukraine war shows us that old nuclear strategies won't keep us safe and Biden must wake up… Continue reading…

SURPRISING SENATE RACE – In Washington state Democrat Sen. Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – But Trump Check out all of our political cartoons...

10.11.22

