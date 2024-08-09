Expand / Collapse search
Kamala's 'shoplifting industry,' Olympic women's boxing, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Published
Published
Sean Hannity: Kamala has been unwilling to answer questions until today

Sean Hannity: Kamala has been unwilling to answer questions until today

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' relationship with the press on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' relationship with the press. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Kamala Harris goes left, again. Continue reading…

LEGACY OF CRIME – Kamala Harris’ $8 billion 'shoplifting industry' wrecked California. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – You can lie about stolen valor but you can't make veterans forget about it. Continue reading…

LARA TRUMP – America under Kamala Harris would be unsafe and unaffordable for women. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the best bits from the ‘Comics for Kamala’ Zoom call and the vice president’s ‘impromptu’ phone calls. Continue watching…

Kamala’s impromptu phone calls need some direction: Raymond Arroyo Video

BIPARTISANSHIP – We have a solution to address America's child care crisis. Continue reading…

DEI – Do we need a female president? Continue reading…

ERASING WOMEN – Olympic women’s boxing, US passports and Biden-Harris’ Title IX changes. Continue reading…

