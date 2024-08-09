Kamala's 'shoplifting industry,' Olympic women's boxing, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
HANNITY – Fox News host calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' relationship with the press. Continue reading…
HUGH HEWITT – Kamala Harris goes left, again. Continue reading…
LEGACY OF CRIME – Kamala Harris’ $8 billion 'shoplifting industry' wrecked California. Continue reading…
GUTFELD – You can lie about stolen valor but you can't make veterans forget about it. Continue reading…
LARA TRUMP – America under Kamala Harris would be unsafe and unaffordable for women. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the best bits from the ‘Comics for Kamala’ Zoom call and the vice president’s ‘impromptu’ phone calls. Continue watching…
BIPARTISANSHIP – We have a solution to address America's child care crisis. Continue reading…
DEI – Do we need a female president? Continue reading…
ERASING WOMEN – Olympic women’s boxing, US passports and Biden-Harris’ Title IX changes. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…