Erasing women: Olympic women’s boxing, US passports and Biden-Harris’ Title IX changes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What the world is witnessing in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics should be a chilling reality check on the trans insanity happening in female sports in the United States under the Biden-Harris administration, including its new Title IX rewrite that took effect Aug. 1.

The controversy in Olympic competition involving two boxers competing for their countries in the women’s division is a wake-up call.

In round one of the welterweight division, Italy’s Angela Carini withdrew from her match after 46 seconds and two devastating blows to the face from Algeria’s Imane Khelif. Reportedly, Carini had been warned not to fight Khelif after learning of a failed gender eligibility test. Had she advanced, USA’s Morelle McCane could have faced Khelif in a future round.

Last year, Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from competing in women’s boxing by the International Boxing Association after testing revealed XY chromosomes, a clear indication of male sex. But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sanctioned both to compete as women in Paris.

BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN'S 4 MOST DANGEROUS TITLE IX CHANGES FOR GIRLS

In a statement responding to the controversy, the IOC defended its decision, asserting:

"As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport."

That’s not very convincing. In the USA, new passport rules issued by the Biden-Harris State Department offer choices of male, female, unspecified or "X." Any American can change a "gender marker" on a passport with no verification:

"You can select male (M), female (F), or unspecified or another gender identity (X) as the gender marker on your U.S. passport book and card. The gender you select does not need to match the gender on your citizenship evidence or photo ID. You do not need to provide medical documentation to change your gender marker."

FEMALE ATHLETES JUST SCORED FIFTH ‘W’ AGAINST BIDEN-HARRIS ATTEMPT TO REWRITE TITLE IX

Boom. Could cheating your way to a coveted gold medal for your country be as easy as changing your passport? If so, let the games begin.

But we’re not laughing. This is the same wrong-headed policy directive being mandated by Biden’s new Title IX rule.

Schools must now affirm a self-proclaimed feeling about "gender" without question. Any male student who desires a feminine identity can assert a right to female spaces and sports teams. A law that for 52 years has been clearly understood to prohibit sex discrimination has now been sacrificed on the altar of a novel and radical ideology. "On the basis of sex," as Title IX requires, no longer means male and female.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Let’s be honest, the immutable created order of mankind has not changed, nor will it ever. What has changed is the agenda for a Weird New World promoted by progressives seeking to upend traditional values and secular institutions, including the Olympics.

In a sign of these divided times, 10 federal courts have temporarily blocked Biden’s rule in all 26 states that sued, declaring the rewrite illegal executive overreach. This smackdown in the courts is a repudiation of the Biden-Harris drive to unilaterally change the meaning of "sex" under federal civil rights law as a self-declared identity, not a biological reality.

The hold is good news for a citizenry being bullied by trans insanity – but not nearly the more than 70% of American voters in battleground states who disagree with the trans agenda being forced on female athletes and American families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether it’s Olympic women’s boxing failing female athletes or the Biden-Harris administration and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) promoting trans-identifying players in women’s sports, American voters are tired of the drama, and the transgender policy, upending Title IX.

The answer is obvious: Stop the weirdness and restore common sense.