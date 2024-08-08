America under Kamala Harris would be unsafe and unaffordable for women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"How could you vote for Donald Trump?"

If you’re a woman that doesn’t vote straight-ticket Democrat, I am sure you have been asked this question more than once. For years, Democrats like Vice President Kamala Harris have built their campaigns on empty promises in exchange for women’s votes – but after Election Day, these candidates abandon women to pursue their extreme-left agenda that only serves the fringe of their political base. As a wife, the mother of former President Trump’s grandchildren, and the RNC Co-Chair who has spent months on the campaign trail speaking to women on my father-in-law’s behalf, I am here to tell you not to waste your vote on Harris' empty promises again.

Prior to entering politics, I was a television producer, a personal trainer, a bartender and a waitress. At one point, like many young women, I moved to the Big Apple and followed my dream to attend culinary school. I understand how hard it is for independent, working women to make ends meet under any circumstances, but Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have made it impossible.

Kamala Harris wants to be the first woman president, and she wants women voters to get her there – but her entire political career was built on raising prices, releasing criminals and making it both unaffordable and unsafe to be a woman in Harris and Biden’s America.

From diapers to daycare, dangerously liberal Kamala Harris, who was the deciding vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ that worsened inflation, has skyrocketed costs for women who are trying to start a family. Since 2019, the average price for a pack of disposable diapers has increased 32%, and almost half of hardworking families are struggling to afford them.

At the same time, the cost of childcare has increased 32% for the average family since 2019, and nearly two-thirds are spending 20 percent or more of their annual income on childcare.

Those numbers are jarring, but they don’t begin to cover the lived experiences of mothers I speak with across the country. A Michigan mother of two has "to think about putting gasoline prices before buying my kids clothes." Another single mother of two in Nevada even had to sell her car to afford groceries. Harris' economic policies have failed families and single mothers for the past three-and-a-half years.

To make matters worse for women and their families, Harris' campaign has attacked the Child Tax Credit, a tax break that my father-in-law prioritized to help parents stay afloat. Trump doubled the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child and expanded eligibility for access, while also creating the first-ever paid family leave tax credit for employees earning $72,000 or less.

The numbers don’t lie – while nearly 40 million families benefited from the child tax credit, no family has benefited from the Harris-Biden agenda.

Donald Trump always says, "promises made, promises kept," and he kept his promise to be a president for all Americans, especially women. Under Trump’s leadership, women saw economic success of unprecedented levels – unemployment for women reached record lows, women’s median income increased, and the workforce participation gap between men and women shrank to the narrowest on record at the time.

But women are also less safe in Kamala Harris' America. Most of us know the pain that comes from losing a loved one, but no one should have to experience losing their family member to a violent criminal who entered our country illegally.

Tragically, Harris’ wide-open border has taken the lives of many innocent women like Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, who was brutally murdered on a run at the University of Georgia and an illegal immigrant was charged with the crime. An illegal immigrant from El Salvador was charged for raping and killing Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother to five children.

In June, Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl from Houston, Texas was found strangled to death and two illegal immigrants from Venezuela were charged with her murder. Similarly, a Texas grandmother, Patricia Portillo, was shot and killed at a Chick-fil-A and an illegal immigrant was also charged with that crime. These daughters, sisters, mothers and grandmothers are now missing from the lives of their families.

Violent migrant crime from Harris' open borders is not the only danger women have to worry about – over 31 tons of fentanyl has crossed our southern border since Harris was sworn in as vice president and is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

At the RNC in Milwaukee, Anne Funder shared the devastating story of losing her 15-year-old son to a pill that was laced with fentanyl in 2022. Moms across the country like her deserve a president who will end the fentanyl crisis that has plagued our cities and suburbs and protect our kids. Kamala Harris cannot say she puts women first, when her policies put criminals above American citizens.

Don’t take it from me, take it from the countless women who are struggling to feed and clothe their families, and even to keep them safe in their own homes – Democrats have broken their promises to women for years, and enough is enough. It's time for women to break up with the Democrat Party and vote for a president that means it when he says, "Promises made, promises kept."