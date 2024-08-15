Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris's dystopian nightmare, Tim Walz let Minnesota burn, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Kamala's campaign is one big con

Sean Hannity: Kamala's campaign is one big con

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Harris-Walz campaign for hiding from the media on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the Harris-Walz campaign for hiding from the media. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – How bad could a Kamala Harris presidency be? Continue reading…

DYSTOPIAN – Kamala Harris' San Francisco is a nightmare. Is this what she has planned for America?. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – It turns out that the Trump mess was no bug in the system. Continue reading…

'REAL-LIFE NIGHTMARES' – I left Minnesota because Tim Walz let my home state burn. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo reacts to 'Evangelicals for Kamala'. Continue watching…

Kamala Harris is a 'hard pitch' to the faithful: Raymond Arroyo Video

MISERY INDEX – It's been two miserable years since the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act. And it's worse than you think. Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – Time to unmask the Chinese masqueraders preying on Americans. Continue reading…

NEVER FORGET – 3 years later, Afghanistan War veterans haven't forgotten – have you?. Continue reading…

