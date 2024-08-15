Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris for avoiding the media spotlight ahead of the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Don't expect Kamala to lead her party, or our country, out of this abyss. She can't even summon the courage to talk to friendly reporters or even hold a town hall. God forbid she does a real interview. It has been 25 days since Kamala Harris was mysteriously coronated as the Democratic nominee without a single primary vote and she is yet to hold a single press conference, interview, or even a press gaggle. Nothing! Nada!

KAMALA HARRIS DECLINES TIME MAGAZINE INTERVIEW AS SHE CONTINUES TO AVOID THE PRESS

Anyway, so much has purportedly changed for Kamala this past month, ever since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee, now nominee, including almost every one of her deeply held far-left radical beliefs. Or at least that's what her aides are telling us. She has yet to confirm it.

Kamala's campaign is one big con. You're being conned. Everything is a lie. Everything is fake and phony. They're just trying to hide until we get to early voting. The endorsement phone call, remember, with the Obamas, that was all staged. The live phone call with Joe Biden from a rally, that was staged. The cringeworthy interview with her running mate was also staged.