Kamala Harris's blunders, 3 questions for the Secret Service, and more from Fox News Opinion

Fox News Staff
Published
Sean Hannity: If you really want to know how Kamala will govern, look at the border Video

Sean Hannity: If you really want to know how Kamala will govern, look at the border

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris' blunders following her campaign bid on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris' blunders following her campaign bid. Continue reading

HUGH HEWITT – The cover-up, the coup, and Kamala Harris. Continue reading…

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Brace yourself, America. With Kamala Harris, Democrats are about to put on an incredible show. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – If Biden's too far gone to campaign, how can he remain commander-in-chief until January 20th? Continue reading…

MIKE PENCE – Here's what US must do now to deter China military threat. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor postulates the potential health reasons for President Biden's absence. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Is the absence of Biden concerning? Video

AMERICAVERSARY – After 40 years, here’s the one big thing I have learned about my adopted home. Continue reading…

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT – 3 key questions the Secret Service must answer. Continue reading…

JESSICA TARLOV – Joe Biden bows out of the 2024 race – we lost a good president and a good man. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

07.23.24

07.23.24

