SEAN HANNITY: The 'coronation' of Kamala Harris is now underway

Sean Hannity shreds Kamala's blunders

By Fox News Staff
Published
Sean Hannity: If you really want to know how Kamala will govern, look at the border

Sean Hannity: If you really want to know how Kamala will govern, look at the border

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris' blunders following her campaign bid on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris’ gaffes as she campaigns to be commander-in-chief on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The coronation of Kamala Harris is underway. Without a single primary vote to name, the vice president has now been selected by that handful of elite party leaders to run for president.  

JD VANCE CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT: IF BIDEN 'CAN'T RUN... HE CAN'T SERVE' 

The results from this year's Democratic primary have been tossed in the trash. Voters be damned and completely disenfranchised. Like it or not, Kamala will now almost certainly represent the Democrats in November, and she is so, so grateful. 

... 

Buckle up because Democrats, the state-run media mob, they're now pitching Kamala as the second coming of Jesus, which I can assure you, she is not. The puff pieces? They're already being written. The accolades? They are pouring in from every radical, democratic, leftist, socialist, Marxist in the country. The phony polls, I promise you, will follow, showing she is energizing Democrats.  

