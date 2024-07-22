SEAN HANNITY: The 'coronation' of Kamala Harris is now underway

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris’ gaffes as she campaigns to be commander-in-chief on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The coronation of Kamala Harris is underway. Without a single primary vote to name, the vice president has now been selected by that handful of elite party leaders to run for president.

JD VANCE CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO INVOKE 25TH AMENDMENT: IF BIDEN 'CAN'T RUN... HE CAN'T SERVE'

The results from this year's Democratic primary have been tossed in the trash. Voters be damned and completely disenfranchised. Like it or not, Kamala will now almost certainly represent the Democrats in November, and she is so, so grateful.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP