Justin Haskins: Angry White Male Studies course illustrates left-wing craziness on campus

The University of Kansas, a bastion of taxpayer-funded liberalism in an otherwise predominantly Republican and conservative state, will offer its students an oh-so progressive course titled "Angry White Male Studies" in the upcoming fall semester.

Really.

The course will be taught by a white male – Christopher Forth, a professor of humanities and history. No word on how angry he is – or if he will begin the course by apologizing for his gender and race, and all the evil deeds perpetrated by white men going back to prehistoric times.

Perhaps Forth can assign students to evaluate his anger level and write term papers on that important topic. If they deem him too angry, maybe some tranquilizers and anger therapy could be used to modify his behavior.

According to the course description, students in Forth’s class will learn about the “the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger.”

The course will also discuss “how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals.”

Hey, but why stop at one course? Might Forth go forth and work to get universities around the country to start offering doctoral degrees in Angry White Male Studies? What could possibly be a more important area of academic inquiry?

It appears Forth’s course will be focused on perpetuating the “angry white male” myth that the left has been blathering about ever since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

In December 2016, former President Bill Clinton bitterly remarked that Trump “doesn’t know much,” but that “he does know … how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

The former president was still clearly upset – dare we call him an angry white male? – as he struggled with the fact that Trump had destroyed his chance to crack the glass ceiling and become the first presidential spouse in American history to hold the title of “first gentleman.”

But Bill Clinton isn’t the only one who blames angry white males for putting Trump in the Oval Office instead of Hillary Clinton – someone many would describe as an angry white female.

Writing for The Guardian, J. Oliver Conroy agreed with Bill Clinton and said Trump was “propelled to power by a wave of angry white men.”

And an August 2017 headline in the Washington Post read: “Why are so many white men so angry?”

If those of us who believe in conserving the values of the Declaration of Independence want to stop the expansion of left-wing indoctrination on college campuses, we must stop agreeing to pay for it with our tax dollars.

For a group seemingly obsessed with political correctness and “tolerance,” the left seems oddly fixated on convincing the country it has an “angry white man” problem, furthering the same sort of racial and gender stereotypes we’re always being told ought to ruin people’s careers and ostracize them from civilized society.

The motive behind the left’s attack on white males is obvious: As a demographic, most white men don’t typically vote for left-wing candidates or support policies that expand the size and power of the federal government.

The left-wing news media and Hollywood also support the “angry white man” myth. But that’s not the primary reason the left has been able to get away with making these absurd accusations; it’s mostly the result of widespread efforts in America’s educational institutions.

A whole new wave of young, left-wing, indoctrinated college students graduates from college every year – armed with a mountain of alternative “facts” pumped into their heads by their angry socialist professors of both genders.

And as the Angry White Male Studies course at the University of Kansas illustrates, this phenomenon isn’t only occurring in states run by leftists or on the campuses of notoriously left-leaning liberal arts colleges.

From sea to shining sea, America’s public K-12 schools and colleges are teaching our children a completely distorted view of history to accomplish their political goals – and they’re using your tax dollars to pay for it.

If those of us who believe in conserving the values of the Declaration of Independence want to stop the expansion of left-wing indoctrination on college campuses, we must stop agreeing to pay for it with our tax dollars. And we especially need to stop voluntarily funding these schools and supporting their alumni activities and networks.

Public schools and colleges should be completely nonpartisan, and there should be absolutely no tolerance for the sort of radical ideology now being taught at the University of Kansas.

Further, and perhaps most importantly, it’s long past time for the wealthiest conservatives to start funding efforts to build new private conservative higher education institutions and to expand existing schools.

Conservatives can’t afford to sit idly by any longer. Maybe getting a little angry about left-wing extremism gone wild on campuses is justified if it leads to constructive action to make needed changes.

