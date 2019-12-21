Joshua Rogers: Forget impeachment -- Here is the most stunning political story this Christmas

It was 2007 and I was feeling patriotic about the Iraq War. I was also getting to know my fiancee's extended family, and at a family get-together my future sister-in-law shared her anti-war views. I couldn't help myself. I had to respond.

My future sister-in-law said that the war was ruining America's reputation across the world. I said I didn’t care what the world thought, and then I proceeded to tell her what I thought of the rest of the world.

Finally, I shut down the conversation with a serenade.

“You can say what you want,” I said with a smirk, "but I think Lee Greenwood said it best in 'Proud to be an American.'" Then I belted out the song.

“I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free! And I won’t forget the men who died and gave that right to me!”

I thought it was pretty funny, but it didn’t go over well with my future family member.

My future sister-in-law just looked at me with a blank stare, turned around and went to the kitchen to do something other than talk to me.

When I look back on that conversation, I cringe. It was so reckless – I hardly knew my fiancee’s sister and yet I saw fit to go to the mat over a complicated political question. But I wasn't the first to do it and I won't be the last – especially at this contentious political moment in history.

It's just so tempting to convert our Christmas get-togethers into stages for political punditry. We can hardly help ourselves. There's nothing like gossiping about the palace intrigue involving one of the most powerful leaders on the planet.

If we simply must talk politics about powerful leaders, however, I say we discuss a political event for the ages – one involving two kings. This event impacts you and me more than the news about a presidential impeachment ever could.

You may recall the story: One "king," known as Cesar Augustus, orders everyone in his empire to participate in a census. It's poor timing for a couple named Mary and Joseph, who live in a conquered little country called Israel.

Joseph travels 90 miles with Mary, who's pregnant, to a little town called Bethlehem. It is there that Mary delivers a baby named Jesus and places him in a feed trough – a humble crib for a child born into poverty.

That child would grow up to serve, love and heal. And as a grown man, His glory would come to its apex when He hung on a cross, taking on the sins of the world so that the world could become like Him.

Above Jesus' bleeding head would be a title, issued by a Roman governor, "Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews." The baby boy from Nazareth was lifted up to kingship by taking on a crown of thorns for you and me.

Now that's a political discussion worth having.

In the midst of all of the strife in our country, let's redirect our attention and conversation to the true reason for Christmas: Jesus Christ, the one for whom the angels still declare: "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men!"

