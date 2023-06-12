Did Joe Biden sell out America? 4 things to know about Democrats' claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the past year, the House Oversight Committee, where I serve as chairman, has been investigating the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes that generated millions of dollars for the Biden family. We are following the facts. We need to know whether these deals threaten national security and if President Joe Biden is compromised.

The Oversight Committee has already obtained thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family and has traced millions of dollars from China and Romania to the Biden family and their associates. Americans are asking: What is the Biden family business? They don’t sell anything, they don’t have lucrative assets generating income, yet they receive millions from around the globe. What are they selling? Influence and access.

President Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings. Now, Americans are left wondering if Joe Biden was involved with them.

A highly credible whistleblower provided disclosures to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that the FBI has an unclassified, FBI-generated record known as an FD-1023 form. The document memorializes a confidential human source’s conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Biden in exchange for certain actions.

Last month, Sen. Grassley and I demanded the FBI produce this unclassified record and I issued a subpoena to obtain it. We need to know what, if anything, the FBI did to verify the serious allegations contained within this record. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States to make money for himself.

Unfortunately, the premier agency that is supposed to investigate crimes appears to have run defense for the Bidens. FBI Director Christopher Wray refused for weeks to acknowledge the existence of the FD-1023 form and failed to produce it.

Once Director Wray finally confirmed the record’s existence, the FBI still failed to comply with a congressional subpoena.

We made it clear: If the FBI didn’t hand over this form, the House Oversight Committee would begin contempt of Congress proceedings. The FBI was finally forced to cooperate and is allowing all members of the House Oversight Committee to review the record in person and producing additional documents.

Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is a big victory and an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people.

Congress must investigate the allegations contained in this record.

Here is what we know:

The FBI confirmed multiple times during our briefing that the information contained within the record is currently being used in an ongoing investigation.

The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for years and paid six figures.

The allegations contained within the record track closely with the thousands of pages of financial records obtained by the Oversight Committee. The Bidens have a pattern of using their network of over 20 limited liability companies and complicated financial transactions to hide the sources of the money and evade detection.

Disinformation from the left reinforces the need for the FBI to produce this unclassified FD-1023 record to the House Oversight Committee.

Despite growing evidence, the White House and Democrats are lying to the American people about the allegations contained within this record and what was done with it. Let me set the record straight:

First, Democrats are peddling conspiracy theories and alleging the FD-1023 record is based on secondhand hearsay. The FD-1023 record was generated by a trusted confidential source who was working with the FBI for over ten years.

The FD-1023 record was generated by a trusted confidential source who was working with the FBI for over ten years. Second, Democrats claim that the record is part of the documents Rudy Giuliani provided the FBI in January 2020. That’s not true. The FD-1023 document stands on its own and contains information from the FBI’s confidential human source dating back to another FD-1023 generated in 2017.

The FD-1023 document stands on its own and contains information from the FBI’s confidential human source dating back to another FD-1023 generated in 2017. Third, the FD-1023 was generated by the FBI in June 2020 based on other FBI records dating back to 2017. The Department of Justice conducted an assessment on separate material provided to the Department in January 2020, and this assessment was closed in August 2020. Democrats are claiming the DOJ investigated the FD-1023 and then took no action, but the FBI has refused to answer what information was part of their assessment. How could the DOJ have conducted a credible, thorough investigation in four weeks? It’s not possible.

The Department of Justice conducted an assessment on separate material provided to the Department in January 2020, and this assessment was closed in August 2020. Democrats are claiming the DOJ investigated the FD-1023 and then took no action, but the FBI has refused to answer what information was part of their assessment. How could the DOJ have conducted a credible, thorough investigation in four weeks? It’s not possible. And last, let’s be very clear: The allegations in the record are not closed. FBI officials and former Attorney General William Barr have refuted Democrats’ lies that the Biden bribery investigation was closed. "On the contrary, it was sent to Delaware for further investigation," former Attorney General Barr said this week on the record.

Republicans are going to follow the facts and ensure accountability for the American people.

Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability.

The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the facts and ensure accountability for the American people. Democrats’ lies and deterrents will not distract us from this goal.

