Is God your go-to? Here are five biblical truths to remember when you're stressed

Who is that person you turn to when things in life go haywire? I think we all have one or more people who we immediately call or text or run home to when we desperately need a vent session. Talking out our problems with our loved ones isn’t a bad thing. In fact, admitting our weaknesses can be one of the best ways to bond with fellow human beings. However, no human can give us the true peace we ALL crave in times of trouble. But there is someone who CAN.

You guessed it – His name is Jesus. And while some might scoff at the idea of talking through your problems with someone you can’t see, if you claim to be a Christian, you have to start ACTING upon the Biblical truths you claim to believe when trouble arises.

Easier said than done – I know. I definitely don’t always get this right. It is a constant struggle. But as I’ve grappled with the practice of making God my go-to when I’m overwhelmed by stress and worry, I have found five Biblical truths that have helped bring God to the forefront of my mind in order to resist the temptation to immediately complain about my circumstances to my friends and family.

1. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)

Once we have accepted Jesus as our Lord and Savior, the ultimate price is paid and we can call on Him for help in any and EVERY situation.

2. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)

God DOES see us as we struggle; He is ready and willing to come close to us as we experience pain, but it’s up to US to humble ourselves and offer our situation to Him.

3. “‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord. ‘As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.’” (Isaiah 55:8-9)

God has unique, unfathomable plans for each of us. When we offer our lives to Him and truly give Him control over our circumstances, He will amaze us. That is not to say that we’ll never face difficulties – we inevitably will in this fallen world. But is DOES mean that God can use those difficulties for His ultimate glory. He can use the pain to catalyze our purpose.

4. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)

The peace of God is like nothing else. It is what each of us crave – that hole we feel when we aren’t in union with God. When we pause to spend time with Him, His presence truly does provide inexplicable peace.

5. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart;” (Jeremiah 1:5)

God created us. He knows every hair on our heads, every thought in our minds, every wrong decision we’ve made, yet He STILL loves us unconditionally. He loves us more than any human being could ever begin to love us. He knows us better than any person ever could. Therefore, He knows what each of us individually needs. He knows how each of us needs to be comforted. He knows how and where in our lives each of us need to learn and grow.

Wouldn’t it make sense, then, that Jesus should be our go-to? He’s here to love and comfort us. He knows we are weak. Why do you think he died for us? We can’t come to salvation or peace or joy WITHOUT HIM! The next time you’re faced with uncertainty or stress, put the phone DOWN and lift your head UP to Him.

