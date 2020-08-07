Laura Ingraham warns Biden presidency would put 'China first, America last'

A November victory for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be a "huge win" for China and a "huge loss" for American workers, Laura Ingraham said Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"The choice could not be clearer," she said. "You have a president in Trump who spent real political capital. He got unending grief in order to get leverage ... over China, and he forced them to change their ways or face being cut out of our markets altogether.

"Now, Biden's team has decided to destroy all of that leverage and return to the failed, failed Obama approach of appeasement and trade policy," Ingraham added.

INTEL COMMUNITY ASSESSMENT SAYS CHINA 'PREFERS' THAT TRUMP 'DOES NOT WIN REELECTION'

"Now they'll tell you that they intend to rally the world against China. But their own record shows that they have no chance of accomplishing that goal," the host said. "This means a huge win for the CCP and a huge loss for American workers across the board."

In an interview that aired Thursday at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), Biden said he would remove tariffs on imports from China imposed by Trump. His aides later backtracked from that statement.

"If you want to go back to the days of China first, America last, then Biden's your man," Ingraham said. "And if you like the idea of China unchecked, richer and more powerful than ever before, Biden is your guy."

By contrast, the host added, "if you like the idea of more goods made here in the USA, more jobs here and America refusing to allow the Communists to dominate the globe, then reelecting Donald Trump is an American necessity."