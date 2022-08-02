5 immigration records shattered in 2022, 'Inflation Reduction Act' falsehood and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – The American economy is currently a disaster… Continue reading…

AL QAEDA LEADER KILLED – Here's what terror leader Zawahri's death means and the questions that still need answers … Continue reading…

RNC CHAIRWOMAN McDANIEL – In Biden's America, 2022 midterm elections can't come soon enough... Continue reading…

BURN PIT BILL – I was exposed to toxic burn pits as a Marine in Iraq. Republicans have turned their backs on veterans like me … Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – The media wants to replace Emmys with participation trophies… Continue reading…

NORTH KOREA THREAT RAMPS UP – Team Biden can't punt on North Korea missile program as Obama did… Continue reading…

RUSSIA VS. UKRAINE – Ukraine will lose a war of attrition if the conflict drags on… Continue reading…

DR. MARC SIEGEL – Will the monkeypox virus become another COVID or HIV? Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Jesse Watters says, the Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan looks like a big gamble… Watch now...

REP. STEVE SCALISE – We have 100 days to election when America can reject Democrats’ insane, far-left policies… Continue reading…

PAULIE WALNUTS AND THE PEARLY GATES – If my brother Tony Sirico aka 'Paulie Walnuts' could steal heaven, so can you… Continue reading…

LIV AND LET LIVE? – LIV golf is shaking things up like Uber shook up transportation... Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Red Ink Sea. Check out all of our political cartoons...