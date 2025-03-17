Healing our health crisis by healing our spirits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"We’re not just in a health crisis, but we’re in a spiritual crisis," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared in an interview with Laura Ingraham, and, unfortunately, he was right.

How do we heal a crisis? For medical crises, the answer is easy: we turn to doctors and health professionals in our community. For spiritual crises, we turn to our Bibles, religious leaders and community members.

But what if the very cause of our health crisis is in fact a spiritual affliction?

To heal our health crisis, we must first heal our spiritual crisis. Let’s start in the beginning. On the sixth day of Creation, God made man in His image and gave him the job of having "dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth" (Genesis 1:26).

Our jobs as stewards of the earth reflect God’s stewardship of us, and when we take care of ourselves, our communities and our planet, we respect the Dominion Mandate from the One who created it all. We are made on purpose and for a purpose.

Our bodies have patterns of design which could not be the product of chance. Psalm 139 reminds us that we are "fearfully and wonderfully made." From our creative minds to the microscopic worlds held in each of our cells, our bodies reflect the vast beauty of the created universe.

The God that raised mountain ranges also engineered legs to climb them. The God that stretched out the Heavens above the Earth gave us eyes to marvel at the night sky and minds capable of navigating our planet.

Our Creator’s fingerprints are everywhere, in every cell of our bodies, every crevice on Earth, every star and every inch of the infinite universe. Truly, each atom in the universe declares the glory of God!

The Bible states that we are made in the image of God, but more than that, we are designed for a relationship with our Creator. Our purpose is to know God and who He is, and when we do, we fulfill our purpose. If we pursue some other, lesser purpose, we defy our nature – and the results are bleak and disappointing.

In recent years, teen and veteran suicide rates have sky-rocketed. This tragedy is not due to physical sickness. No, this is an affliction of the soul. If we lack the understanding that each human is created with a precious purpose, we lose sight of our lives’ meaning.

The spiritual crisis can be solved if we realize where our destiny and purpose lies, which ultimately points to the Gospel message of hope. The Bible reminds us that our body is a temple that we must care for and honor God with. When we don't take care of ourselves and we choose sin instead of honoring our purpose, we afflict our souls as well as our bodies.

Our culture, just like the cells in our bodies and stars in our sky, ought to glorify God. Sadly, it does not. A culture that promotes excessiveness when it comes to every meal we eat encourages diabetes, cardiovascular disease and sedentarism. But over the past several years, the spiritual crisis – not recognizing who we are made the image of – has infected souls as much as bodies, leading to a severe increase in obesity among Americans.

Proverbs 32 teaches us that "the drunkard and the glutton shall come to poverty: and drowsiness shall clothe a man with rags." It might sound poetic, but this is true today. Obesity costs Americans at least $173 billion annually.

When we lose sight of our purpose – to know and glorify God – we might pursue an abundance of processed sugar at the grocery store, rather than the abundance of hope in the Gospel.

Let’s go back to the beginning: "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them" (Genesis 1:27). This describes how God designed human biology in such a way that we are male or female, unchangeably so. Any denier of that biblical truth also denies basic biological facts, and therefore is a science-denier.

The counterfeit anti-science of transgender ideology (dare I say, which is often coupled with an almost religious fervor) is newfangled and divisive, and leads to self-harm and suicide. The Gospel, however, is eternal and universal, filled with answers to our spiritual and health crisis.

In his address to Congress on March 4 this year, President Donald Trump said, "Our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you." May this be a rallying cry to turn back to the beginning, to reaffirm that our Creator’s design for us is perfect and to heal our health crisis from the inside out.