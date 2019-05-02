Ted Harvey: Democrats beware -- Trump is going to win in 2020

After Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s announcement that he will be running for president, the list of Democratic candidates for the position has with multiple “maybes” also in the mix.

And Democrats are certainly bullish about their chances in a general election. As Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez recently put it, “Our democracy is truly on the ballot and I'm confident we can win.”

Speaking in his native Pennsylvania, Joe Biden described the upcoming election as a “battle for the soul of this nation,” expressing faith that battleground states like the Keystone State will deliver him the White House. In his words: “If I’m going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it’s going to happen here. It’s going to happen here.”

Sorry, Joe, but it won’t happen — anywhere. Whoever the Democratic nominee turns out to be, President Trump will win in 2020. Anti-Trump Democrats better start preparing for reality — four more years of a Trump administration.

To a certain extent, they’ll only have themselves to blame. The Democratic Party has become so consumed with #Resistance politics and “stick it to Trump” policies that the general public only sees a hysterical, radicalized alternative to the status quo. Even those who may oppose President Trump aren’t exactly eager to support liberal Democrats.

Wherever you look, President Trump is keeping promises and America is winning, winning, and winning. How can Democrats compete with that?

Just ask them yourself. According to a recent Gallup poll, 54 percent of rank-and-file Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that their party should move closer to the center. High-profile liberals like Jimmy Carter and Howard Schultz — now eyeing a run as an independent — are urging Democrats to embrace centrism as we speak.

Fortunately for President Trump, their words are falling on deaf ears. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., two of the highest-profile Democrats in the field, have now included impeachment in their 2020 platform, claiming Congress must "prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority," in the words of the Mueller report. This, despite the general public’s overwhelming opposition to President Trump’s impeachment.

It turns out that the #Resistance agenda isn’t popular politics. And why would it be?

Whether you like him or not, President Trump continues to deliver an unprecedented amount of successes. The Trump administration has done nothing but improve the U.S. economy, while keeping us safer and more secure.

In the first three months of this year, our economy grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate, exceeding expectations. Not only has the stock market rebounded, but America’s labor market is adding roughly 200,000 jobs per month.

Working Americans feel that in their daily lives, and that should terrify Democratic candidates. Based on a recent CNN poll, over 70 percent of Americans believe the U.S. economy is in good shape. Moreover, most Americans approve of President Trump’s handling of the economy.

Why fix what isn’t broken? In President Trump’s words: “We’re now the No. 1 economy anywhere in the world and it’s not even close.”

He’s certainly done his part. From repealing billions of dollars worth of federal regulations to rewarding millions of Americans with tax cuts, President Trump is showing that free-market, pro-growth economic policies benefit small business owners, full-time employees, part-time workers, and all of the above.

At the same time, the president remains committed to national security, clamping down on illegal immigration and ramping up investment in our armed forces. Just this week, the White House asked Congress for additional funding to deal with the national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Short answer: They can’t.