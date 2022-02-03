Gutfeld: Whoopi would never defend me, but I'll defend her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who knew Whoopi was a Caryn? I thought that was only for white people, like Toyota Priuses and skiing. Roll it, Frances.

JOY BEHAR: Good morning and welcome to "The View." You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back here in two weeks. OK.

Oh, it's so cute when one of their side gets punished. They sulk like they ran out of raw cookie dough in the green room. Yeah. ABC suspended Whoopi for two weeks because she said the Holocaust had nothing to do with race. She said this on a show called "The View," which makes everything about race — except now.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: The Holocaust isn't about race. ... It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SUSPENDED FROM ‘THE VIEW’ FOLLOWING HOLOCAUST REMARKS

Yeah, that's heroically stupid, even for "The View." What did she think Hitler meant when he said Master Race? The 100-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics?

So for the first time in "The View's" history, it's not about race. Just some whites exterminating 6 million other whites. So what's the big deal?

Her reasoning reminds me of the guy who looks at black-on-black crime and says, "That's just them doing what they do."

Of course, it's that if that callous person were me or you, we would be canceled faster than a Tinder date with Andrew Cuomo. But thanks to liberal privilege, Whoopi hangs on, which is fine since she apologized, but not before digging an even deeper hole than the one in her head. Here she is on Colbert, which is French for "crushing bore."

GOLDBERG: I feel being black when we talk about race, it's a very different thing to me. So I said that I felt that the Holocaust wasn't about race. People were very angry and they said, "No, no, we are a race." And I understand. I understand. I felt differently. This wasn't based on the skin. You couldn't tell who was Jewish. They had issues with ethnicity — not with race. Because most of the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people. So to me, I'm thinking, "How can you say it's about race if you are fighting each other?"

Well, talk about putting Bengay on a sunburn. I guess Colbert was too enthralled by Whoopi's logic to push back. He gave about as much resistance as Brian Stelter at The Cheesecake Factory.

So what to do next? Well, you go on "The View" again and read the prepared boilerplate apology straight at the prompter and barely pretend you believe it yourself.

GOLDBERG: It is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race. Now words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.

That's a flip. So even though Whoopi would never defend me, I'm here to defend her.

Anyone going for deep political or historical analysis from "The View" — they deserve what they get. That's like watching "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" to learn more about the Civil War.

Calling "The View" a lively show of opinion is like saying Jeffrey Dahmer was on the keto diet. But this is a country of free speech, and that includes "The View."

Remember, free speech is about the worst kind of speech, not the best. And "The View" is, without fail, the worst. It's a show that makes Gloria Steinem think maybe women should have stayed in the kitchen.

They make the gibbering homeless on your street corner sound like the First Continental Congress. Of course, the media is way more offended by Joe Rogan's thoughts on COVID than this rewriting of the Holocaust. And hilariously, it was the view that wanted Joe Rogan censored.

BEHAR: Hasn't he been also chastised and corrected, and then he just goes back to his craziness again? I mean, I don't know that he can be reformed.

And that's from a fright-wig clown that's had more offensive crap fly out over pie hole than a busted sewer pipe. But it's interesting how many allies Whoopi has to savor. Here's another bozo.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Everyone knows Whoopi Goldberg, she's been on TV for decades. If you don't know her heart, then you haven't been watching. This cancel culture is getting so out-of-hand.

Oh, now it's out-of-hand. You only care because you know her. For once, try defending someone you don't like or agree with, which is what we do and what I'm doing with Whoopi.

I don't know. I don't agree with her, but I'll defend her even if she won't ever defend me. But what? We actually did a great service because what she said is exactly what critical theory is saying. Remember that stuff that the left denied was in classrooms, but was in as many schools as frozen pizza and TikTok users?

And remember how few could actually explain it? Well, Whoopi did a bang-up job articulating their premise, and it's that whites are incapable of being victims. They live to oppress, and therefore they cannot be victims even of each other.

When the Nazis exterminated Jews, it was just white-on-white crime. Who cares, especially if you're black?

As researcher Christopher Rufo says, CRT points out that whiteness is already racist by its very color, which seems pretty racist, and it allows you to lump Jews in with the rest of the evil whites like the Nazis, serial killers and the cast of "Seinfeld."

And when you become inconvenient to their cause, blacks, Asians and Hispanics become white, too. Just ask Larry Elder or any black person who isn't to the left of Karl Marx, who, if I remember correctly, was white.

But CRT is designed to place people in only two racial boxes: white versus black, where Jews, Asians, Latinos and other lighter skinned non-whites may find themselves shoehorned into the oppressors' box if they don't act right — especially if they reject CRT.

True, if you don't fall in line, then you're as bad as a Nazi or, worse, a white guy. Race, according to CRT, is only important to the color line between white and black, and everything else is irrelevant. And that's how the Holocaust gets whitewashed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So Goldberg, a Jewish name she appropriated, said on TV with CRT experts, I've been expounding for years, that in the hierarchy of oppression, whiteness sits alone at the top like the fats and sugars at the top of the food chart.

And you can never judge success, struggle or failure any other way. And to maintain that hierarchy, you equate Nazis with Jews under the umbrella of whiteness. Now, really, I don't think Whoopi meant all of that.

But given that she's a Goldberg, you know, she should've known better.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the February 2, 2022 edition of "Gutfeld!"