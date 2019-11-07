Gutfeld on the whistleblower's lawyer's tweets

At a rally Wednesday, President Trump slammed the whistleblower's attorney.

That attorney had been vowing in tweets to "get rid" of President Trump as far back as 2017.The attorney, Mark Zaid, is a Never Trump fanatic who has long called for Trump's impeachment.

Now he represents the whistleblower, who, like the dossier plotters and the collusionists, had also been working with Democrats to concoct an impeachment scheme. All you need is an ambitious lawyer and an embedded activist willing to blow a whistle only Democratic dogs can hear.

In the media world of what-ifs, here's a "what is." Actual tweets proving intent by insiders to overthrow a president. Once again, we see how the media's and the Democratic Party's desires coincide!

Way back then, Zaid coyly tweeted: "I predict @CNN will play a key role in @RealDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president."

Maybe he was just applying for a job at CNN. Or perhaps he was working with them already.

Because the fact is that CNN, the Democrats and The New York Times are all working with each other in trying to manipulate you with the same old story that gave us on collusion and all the other non-bombshells.

Don’t you find it odd how the networks bend over backwards to protect this special whistleblower because they hate Trump – while CBS fired a whistleblower for outing ABC for burying coverage of an accused molester?

I guess politics takes priority over pedophiles.

I doubt CNN will report on the situation. Not when they've got all those Trump misspellings to uncover!

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Nov. 7, 2019.

